Sally Dynevor, 62, from Coronation Street just served up a major street style look (and nailed it!)

Coronation Street favourite Sally Dynevor, best known to millions as Sally Webster, made a stylish appearance at the ASOS x adidas Originals fashion party in Manchester this week, stepping out with her daughter Hattie Dynevor for the star-studded event.

AT A GLANCE Sally Dynevor, 62, attended a fashion party and rivalled women half her age.

She wore the adidas Originals x ASOS cinched shirt, £70 tailored track pants in grey check, £80

The cool look was complete with a pair of adidas sneakers.

The beloved actress embraced a modern, sporty-chic aesthetic perfectly in tune with the evening’s celebration - the launch of adidas Originals x ASOS Collection 02.

© Getty Images Sally Dynevor mingled with the fash pack at chic fashion party

Sally turned heads in the cool, contemporary ensemble from the newly launched drop, proving that great style has no age limit. She wore the adidas Originals x ASOS cinched shirt with shoulder pads in beige - a structured yet fluid piece that gives subtle drama.

Sally paired the shirt with the tailored track pants in grey check - a clever blend of classic tailoring and athletic comfort that epitomises the collection’s hybrid approach to modern dressing.

Sally let the outfit do all the talking. Her understated jewellery and sleek hairstyle highlighted her natural beauty, while a pair of low-profile adidas Originals sneakers completed the look perfectly.

Shop Sally's outfit

EXACT MATCH: adidas Originals x ASOS Cinched Shirt © ASOS £70 AT ASOS (COMING SOON)

EXACT MATCH: adidas Originals x ASOS Tailored Trousers © ASOS £80 AT ASOS

By her side, daughter Hattie mirrored her mum’s cool look, opting for the burgundy adidas Firebird track pants, £60.

© Getty Images Sally was joined by her daughter Hattie for the party in Manchester

In a photo on Hattie's Instagram, fashion stylist to the stars, Kelvin Barron, commented: "I mean love both of you! But... Sally x Adidas/ASOS fully invested/obsessed."

Another fan wrote: "You Both Look Stunning/"

The event celebrated the much-anticipated adidas Originals x ASOS Collection 02, the second iteration of the brands’ ongoing collaboration. Hosted at the Victoria Baths, one of the city’s industrial-chic venues, the evening brought together artists, fashion insiders, and influencers from across the region for a celebration of style, music, and culture.

The collection features rich burgundies, shimmering sequins (yes, really), staple greys, and heritage checks, as well as soft buttery leather, the collection really is quite something. And judging by Sally's effortlessly stylish appearance, this collaboration is already a hit with people of all ages.