The Oodie Black Friday sale has 50% off literally everything - you're going to want to scroll

The Oodie is one of those things that you'll never regret buying. Trust me, I bought one years ago and have never looked back. The hooded wearable blanket has taken the internet by storm in recent years, particularly during winter, when everyone from your mum to your dog covets an Oodie to keep warm, snuggly and cosy during the colder months.
They're so warm that many Oodie stans say they wear one instead of putting on the central heating. I can concur that they are warm, deliciously so, and certainly keep me feeling snug. So much so I bought my five-year-old one, which she loves wearing on a winter's morn.
The original Oodie™: Coffee Oodie™ Original, £32.50 (save 50%)
The Oodie™ outdoor jacket: Zip-Through Outdoor Jacket, £54.50 (save 50%)
The Oodie™ weighted blanket: Barbie™ Weighted Blanket, £59.50 (save 48%)
The Oodie™ onesie: Black Oodie™ Onesie, £37.50 (save 50%)
The Oodie for kids: Winnie Daisy Oodie™, £22.50 (save 50%)
And if you haven't already heard, Oodie have done us all a favour and launched their famous Black Friday sale even earlier than usual and for 2024, the Oodie Black Friday sale is pretty incredible - offering 50% off everything. That includes the iconic original wearable blanket but also their dressing gowns, weighted blankets and the newly launched outdoor jacket. If you're a soccer mum, that is bound to be your life saviour.
Fans love an Oodie not just for their warmth, but their quirky designs too. There's plenty of classic block colours but the eye-catching designs are what elevates the Oodie to cult level status; think foodie graphics like tacos and avocados, fan favourites from Harry Potter to Star Wars and dogs, love hearts, clouds and koalas just some of the other designs that we love.
And if you don't believe me, a firm Oodie fan, believe other Oodie shoppers: "It's the warmest thing I've ever owned” proclaimed one customer of The Oodie. "I love it, it’s so cosy and so warm!! Don’t even need heating with this!!" wrote another.
With Christmas around the corner, this Black Friday deal could be a great way to get a gift or two for a whole lot less. The kids (and big kids) will love the quirky prints while the onesies, dressing gowns and weighted blankets are ideal for the homebird if your life. There's even Oodies for dogs, so you can strike that gift off your list, stat.
Usually retailing for £89 for an adults Oodie, and £77 for a children’s sized, the Black Friday sale includes adult Oodie™ Originals from £32.50, kids from £19.50 and weighted blankets for just £49.50, reduced from £95.
They get five-star reviews across the board. "I'm so in love with this Oodie, it is so soft and big and warm, I want more! I got a lot of compliments on it as well,” said one customer, with another adding: “I bought my son and I one of your Oodies each and have no idea how we ever lived without them."
To save you scrolling, I've cherry picked the best of the Oodie sale.
We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Oodie. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.