The Oodie Black Friday sale has 50% off literally everything - you're going to want to scroll

The Oodie is one of those things that you'll never regret buying. Trust me, I bought one years ago and have never looked back. The hooded wearable blanket has taken the internet by storm in recent years, particularly during winter, when everyone from your mum to your dog covets an Oodie to keep warm, snuggly and cosy during the colder months.

They're so warm that many Oodie stans say they wear one instead of putting on the central heating. I can concur that they are warm, deliciously so, and certainly keep me feeling snug. So much so I bought my five-year-old one, which she loves wearing on a winter's morn.

And if you haven't already heard, Oodie have done us all a favour and launched their famous Black Friday sale even earlier than usual and for 2024, the Oodie Black Friday sale is pretty incredible - offering 50% off everything. That includes the iconic original wearable blanket but also their dressing gowns, weighted blankets and the newly launched outdoor jacket. If you're a soccer mum, that is bound to be your life saviour.

Fans love an Oodie not just for their warmth, but their quirky designs too. There's plenty of classic block colours but the eye-catching designs are what elevates the Oodie to cult level status; think foodie graphics like tacos and avocados, fan favourites from Harry Potter to Star Wars and dogs, love hearts, clouds and koalas just some of the other designs that we love.

And if you don't believe me, a firm Oodie fan, believe other Oodie shoppers: "It's the warmest thing I've ever owned” proclaimed one customer of The Oodie. "I love it, it’s so cosy and so warm!! Don’t even need heating with this!!" wrote another.

With Christmas around the corner, this Black Friday deal could be a great way to get a gift or two for a whole lot less. The kids (and big kids) will love the quirky prints while the onesies, dressing gowns and weighted blankets are ideal for the homebird if your life. There's even Oodies for dogs, so you can strike that gift off your list, stat.

Usually retailing for £89 for an adults Oodie, and £77 for a children’s sized, the Black Friday sale includes adult Oodie™ Originals from £32.50, kids from £19.50 and weighted blankets for just £49.50, reduced from £95.

They get five-star reviews across the board. "I'm so in love with this Oodie, it is so soft and big and warm, I want more! I got a lot of compliments on it as well,” said one customer, with another adding: “I bought my son and I one of your Oodies each and have no idea how we ever lived without them."

To save you scrolling, I've cherry picked the best of the Oodie sale.

1/ 6 BUBBLE TEA OODIE £32.50 (save 50%) at Oodie SHOP OODIE US The Oodie™ Original is about as warm and snuggly as things get. There's classic block colours, tie-dye, quirky prints and fun designs to choose from in the cult wearable blanket. They come in one size, the equivalent to 6XL, so prepare to get seriously cosy.

2/ 6 OODIE™OUTDOOR JACKET £54.50 (save 50%) at Oodie $111.20 at Oodie US New to Oodie this year is their seriously stylish outdoor jacket. With a fleece inner, the outside is waterproof so you can benefit from staying cosy and dry - win win in my book. Available in three sizes, there's a leopard and black colourway too.

3/ 6 OODIE™ ONESIE £37.50 (save 50%) at Oodie $71.20 at Oodie US Elevate your onesie to an Oodie™ Onesie because let's face it, who wouldn't want to be wrapped up in a fleecey all in one?



Oodie has onesies in a variety of colours and designs, and sizes from small to XL.

4/ 6 OODIE™ DRESSING GOWN £32.50 (save 50%) at Oodie $55.20 at Oodie US Oodie's dressing gowns are sherpa lined, and hooded, for even more comfort. They're available in a range of sizes, which I love as you can size up to make it even more snuggly.

5/ 6 OODIE™ WEIGHTED BLANKET £47.50 (save 50%) at Oodie $103.20 at Oodie US Oodie's weighted blankets come in three weights, and are said to promote better, deeper sleep thanks to the pressure. They're huge in size, measuring 198cm x 121cm, and come in an ultra-soft minky fabric.

6/ 6 WINNIE DAISY OODIE™ £22.50 (save 50%) at Oodie SHOP KIDS OODIE Designed for kids aged 7-12, the Oodie for kids has all the benefits of the adults Oodie but in child-friendly designs, including Hello Kitty, Marvel, Star Wars and Pokemon. Buy now and stash away for Christmas.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Oodie. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.