Black Friday 2024: Everything you need to know - by a shopping expert

The dark mornings are setting in and Christmas is in sight, which means it’s also nearly time for Black Friday - one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year.

I’ve been a professional shopper for the past four years for HELLO! And I can tell you - it’s your biggest chance to snag great discounts on everything from gadgets to luxury goods. It’s the perfect chance to kick off off your Christmas shopping for less!

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most out of Black Friday 2024, which historically falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the US and wraps up on the Monday - aka Cyber Monday.

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday traditionally takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US and this year, the global deals extravaganza falls on Friday, 29 November. It evolved from a one-day event to a four-day sale, ending on Cyber Monday, which this year will be on 2 December. Expect plenty of sales both online and in stores.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event offering great discounts and deals on popular products and brands. Originally a US event which marked the start of the Chrstmas shopping season, it’s evolved into a global shopping day, with discounts up for grabs in fashion, electronics, home goods, and more.

The event began as a single-day sale but has now extended into a full weekend, ending with Cyber Monday, with many retailers kicking off with deals weeks earlier.

Why is it Called Black Friday?

The term Black Friday was originally coined in the 50s in Philadelphia when local police used it to describe heavy traffic, overcrowded pavements and mobbed stores on the day after Thanksgiving.

It later evolved to represent a day when stores would go from “in the red” to “into the black,” (ie turn a profit ) due to all the sales made that day.

© iStock There are so many great deals up for grabs over the four-day event

When Do the early Black Friday sales start?

While the weekend of Black Friday is undoubtedly the main event, UK and US retailers launch early Black Friday deals as early as mid-November. Many major retailers release early deals or preview deals.

First off the mark are usually Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis, which often begin promotions in October.

How to Shop the Black Friday Sales?

There are so many deals up for grabs that it’s easy to get overwhelmed! Start by creating a shopping list and setting a budget to avoid impulse purchases. If you have a wishlist to refer to, you can make check-out quicker and easier on the big day.

You should also use price-tracking tools like Camelcamelcamel (which is great for Amazon) and Honey to make sure you’re getting a genuine discount.

Also, it pays to get in there early, as some deals go live at midnight or early in the morning and once stock is depleted, you’ve missed your chance.

Myself and the HELLO! Shopping team will of course be hand-picking the best deals for you, so make sure you bookmark and come back for all the updates

When Do the Black Friday Sales End?

The Black Friday deals typically keep going all weekend, ending on Cyber Monday, December 2, 2024.

If you miss out, know that some retailers continue discounts after Black Friday in the run-up to Christmas, though the best discounts are often reserved for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Is it better to shop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

There’s a definite trend for the best tech and home appliance deals to be found on Black Friday, while Cyber Monday tends to be reserved more for beauty, fashion and toys. So bear that in mind before adding to basket.

The biggest difference between the two sales in that Cyber Monday historically only takes place online (hence the name) - while Black Friday is online and in-store.

Which Brands Have Black Friday Sales?

Expect big discounts from popular brands like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart in the US with UK favourites like Argos, Currys, and Boots launching sales across the Pond.

Fashion brands like ASOS, Zara, and John Lewis offer steep discounts on clothing, accessories, and home goods, while tech companies such as Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft often offer rare markdowns on high-ticket items. Plus home appliance faves like Ninja and Shark will also be throwing their hat into the ring.