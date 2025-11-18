11 best early Black Friday clothing deals: Fashion editor-approved picks

It's the biggest shopping event of the year, and while Black Friday officially lands on 28 November for 2025, deals are already dropping. So if you've been holding off to make your next clothing purchase, I've got all the details to save you time.

I've been working as a fashion editor on Black Friday for the last four years, so whether you want to upgrade your winter wardrobe with classic capsule pieces, you need something statement for party season, or you're looking for a stylish Christmas gift, I know where you can find all of the best options with big discounts.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving, and this year it falls on 28 November. What began as a US shopping event has now gone global and seems to only get bigger and better as brands fight to outdo each other. This is good news for your wallet, as long as you're a savvy shopper. Basically, buy the things you want or need regardless of the sales, and try to avoid any spontaneous spending.

Where to find the best Black Friday clothing deals 2025

All of the best fashion brands are expected to take part, and while we haven't officially reached Black Friday, there are already some huge discounts to take advantage of. These are best sales and deals that have dropped so far...

M&S Black Friday sale - 20% off knitwear & coats Shop M&S sale Shop M&S sale US Right now there's up to 30% off selected fashion, home & beauty at M&S, with 20% off coats and knitwear. This staple camel coat is now just £56, and you'll also find coveted faux fur jackets and fluffy sweaters for less.

Boden Black Friday sale - Up to 60% off Shop Boden sale Shop Boden sale US There's currently up to 60% off in the Boden sale, with 100s of more lines expected to drop in as we move closer to the Black Friday weekend. This bestselling knitted jacket will inject some colour into your winter wardrobe and is now £74 (or $137 if you're shopping in the US).

H&M Black Friday sale - Up to 40% off Shop H&M sale Shop H&M sale US While the H&M sale hasn't officially started yet, you can already find discounts on lots of summer and autumn styles - like this chic trench coat. Keep checking back as I expect at least 20% off everything to drop closer to next weekend.

River Island Black Friday sale - 20% off Winter Warmers Shop River Island sale Right now there's 20% off 'Winter Warmers' at River Island. I love this embellished sweater in chocolate brown styled with a leather skirt or wide-leg jeans. You'll also find chic boots and cosy coats in the sale section.

ASOS Black Friday sale - 25% off everything on the app Shop ASOS sale Shop ASOS sale US New deals are dropping everyday at ASOS and right now there's 25% off everything when you buy through the app. I've got my eye on the new Arrange collection and everything by & Other Stories.

AllSaints Black Friday sale - Up to 80% off Shop AllSaints Sale Shop AllSaints sale US Last year there was 30% off everything at AllSaints and there's already lots of pieces in the Outlet sale. There's never a better time to invest in one of their iconic leather jackets, luxe faux fur coats or coveted partywear pieces - like this sequin dress with 80% off.



NET-A-PORTER Black Friday sale - Up to 60% off Shop NET-A-PORTER sale Shop NET-A-PORTER sale US Cyber weekend is without a doubt the best time to invest in designer styles, and there's already a sale on at NET-A-PORTER. There's currently up to 50% off a selection of must-see pieces, and I've found some unmissable discounts like this Toteme scarf coat for £600 or $800 if you're in the States.

New Look Black Friday sale - 40% off 1000s of pieces Shop New Look sale Black Friday has already started at New Look, with 40% off 1000s of items, like this velvet dress mini dress for just £22. You'll also find stylish leather trench coats, cosy knitwear and celeb-approved suede boots.

Nobody's Child Black Friday sale - 25% off everything with code BF25 Shop Nobody's Child sale Shop Nobody's Child sale US There's already 25% off everything at Nobody's Child with the code BF25. I love these Victoria Beckham-worthy flared jeans, and you'll also find the most stylish knitwear, tops and coats.