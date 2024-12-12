14 Glam Christmas Day outfit ideas to really wow this year

Everyone is different when it comes to how they dress on Christmas Day. Some people get super dressed up, some people go for chic but comfy outfits, and some wear PJs all day long.

I'm probably somewhere in between option 1 and 2, and don't get me wrong, the new PJs will make an appearance earlier than bedtime. But I like to make an effort on Christmas Day but I don't want to be uncomfortable. Two words: Elasticated waistband.

I've had a look around the high street to find a fab outfit to wear on Christmas Day. If you're more slouchy, check out our favourite loungewear options, or the best pyjama sets, but if you're looking to add a bit of glam to your day, hopefully you'll find something you'd love to wear in the edit below...

Christmas Day outfit idea #1: A black dress to glam up with chic accessories

I'm talking about the the kind of dress you can wear and feel super glam in, and it's roomy enough during dinner. To really amp up this sort of dress, and make it perfect for Christmas day, you need a fab jewelled hair accessory, a festive red lip and a glitzy bag.

Christmas Day outfit idea #2: A trophy jacket

I'm obsessed with trophy jackets, mainly because you can wear them with jeans and you just look a lot more dressy than you are. For a modern look, team with barrel jeans and slingback kitten heels.

Christmas Day outfit idea #3: Jeans (or trousers) and a nice top

Perhaps you might be hosting this year and you'd prefer to feel comfortable in a glam top with a smart pair of trousers or jeans. I've searched for a couple of fab va-va-voom tops to impress with. Whether you go for a skin-baring red velvet bodysuit or a long-sleeve sequin top, you'll be stylish, but most importantly, comfortable.

Christmas Day outfit idea #4: A glam jumpsuit

A jumpsuit could be the perfect choice for Christmas Day - Nadine Merabi has so many smart options on offer and this Phase Eight velvet jumpsuit looks very elegant for hosting duties.

Christmas Day outfit idea #5: Suit it up

A suit is always a good idea! Whether you opt for a bedazzled party suit or a cosy velvet suit, you can't make a wrong choice. Team with pointy stilettos (or glam flats).

Christmas Day outfit idea #6: A dressy skirt

A pleated skirt is a must for Christmas, or perhaps you're more of a fan of a slinky one. Be sure to let the skirt do the talking and be sure to add statement earrings.

Christmas Day outfit idea #7: PJs but make them bouji!

Ok, I hear you! I love pyjamas too. If I'm wearing PJs on Christmas Day they'll be adorned with rhinestone buttons and feather trims. Nadine Merabi sells the Darcie pyjamas in many colours, and I've also discovered Jim Jam the Label which has sparkly ribbed pyjamas in red or black. So festive!