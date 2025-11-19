Loved Princess Kate's camel coat? M&S just dropped a chic £56 lookalike

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Loved Kate Middleton's camel coat? M&S just dropped a chic £56 lookalike
The Princess of Wales loves a camel coat in the autumn/winter season, and Marks & Spencer has a very similar style in the sale

Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonDigital Luxe & Commerce Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has quite the coat collection. From timeless camel styles to statement red pieces and trending quilted jackets, she always gets it right. 

One of my favourites is the Max&Co camel coat she debuted in autumn/winter 2022. Kate looked impeccably stylish wearing it both as part of a tonal outfit and with contrasting navy pieces, later pairing it with a polka dot maxi dress.

This head-to-toe camel look is one of the Princess Kate's most iconic © Samir Hussein/WireImage
This head-to-toe camel look is one of Kate's most iconic

Princess Kate's camel coat is made from pure wool and features clean lines with a softly structured silhouette. Falling just below the knee, it's a tailored style that's not oversized but roomy enough to layer underneath. Retailing for £535, it's still available to shop online in several different shades.

Kate also styled her camel coat with navy pieces© WireImage

If that's more money than you're willing to spend on your winter coat, I've found a lookalike at M&S - and it's an absolute steal at £56 (or $159 if you're in the US). The Marks & Spencer camel coat is currently in the brand's early Black Friday sale, where you'll find 20% off all coats and knitwear.

Already a bestseller, it has a classic straight cut and features a concealed popper fastening, front flap pockets, and a smart revere collar.

M&S Darted Revere Collar Longline Coat

M&S coat

£56 (save 20%) at M&S

$159 at M&S US

The camel coat already has five-star reviews with one writing: "Love this coat. Really smart and sleek, excellent for the price. Good colour, timeless style. Nice weight and texture."

While another said: "Absolutely love this coat. It’s smart and warm. The petite size was perfect."

And another added: "Gorgeous coat. Great quality and looks really classy."

A lot of reviews are from petite shoppers commenting how perfect the length and size is, however several customers say they would have preferred buttons over popper fastenings.

It's currently still available in both petite and regular in UK sizes 6-24, but it's selling fast.

If your budget is somewhere in between, I love this wool blend camel coat from Reiss. The high street brand has been worn by Princess Kate on multiple occasions, so I wouldn't be surprised to see her step out in this exact style.

Reiss Lucia Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Blindseam Coat

Reiss camel coat

£348 at Reiss

$595 at Reiss US

Made from a cosy wool blend, it fastens with a fabric belt and features a double-breasted silhouette secured with two buttons.

I love how M&S and Reiss have styled their camel coats with white pieces, gold jewellery and slicked back hair - the easiest win for an effortless outfit this winter.

