M&S just dropped a stunning £36 green floral dress - and it's so Princess Kate

When it comes to timeless elegance, few do it better than the Princess of Wales. Her wardrobe is a masterclass in femininity - think floral tea dresses, flattering silhouettes, and a palette that effortlessly transitions through the seasons.

If you're looking a piece that channels Kate's signature style without the designer price tag, Marks & Spencer has just dropped a beautiful green floral tea dress that's perfect for autumn.

AT A GLANCE Marks & Spencer's new season floral midi dress

It's reminiscent of the prettiest, timeless styles worn by the Princess of Wales

Kate wore a Zara dress very similar to this one in 2020. The green floral style also featured a delicate print and lace trims

The M&S dress embodies the essence of Kate's fashion choices: a classic midi length, an elegant underbust seam and a delicate floral print. It's cut in a comfortable figure-skimming fit to ensure a silhouette that's both graceful and flattering, and comes complete with breezy short sleeves and chic lace trim detail.

M&S Printed V-Neck Midi Tea Dress £36 at Marks & Spencer

Retailing for just £36, it's so affordable, and the simple design makes it suitable for so many occasions, from brunch with friends to more formal events or even the office. Style it with knee-high boots, wedge espadrilles, heeled sandals or a pair of sleek white trainers. It's available in UK sizes 6 to 24 and three different lengths, but you'll need to act fast as it's selling out quickly.

When I first saw it, I instantly thought of the Zara dress Kate wore for a Zoom call back in 2020. The midi was also adored in a green floral print and featured contrasting lace times.

If you're shopping for a similar midi dress but your budget is higher, I also love Rixo's new Amina Dress for a vintage-inspired piece. Made from lightweight crepe de chine, the green floral midi is traced with delicate black lace trims and features cropped sleeves, as well as an asymmetrically cut hem.

Or for a long sleeved style, Boden's Lily Midi Dress is ideal for the new season. The dark green floral style has a fit-and-flare shape, subtly voluminous sleeves and a v-neckline. Featuring a contrasting print along the waist and hem lines, it's designed to fall mid-calf and also comes with practical hidden side pockets. It's available in UK sizes 4-22, and for a limited time you can take 15% off using the code MY7P.