I need Princess Kate's Cartier earrings in my life - luckily I've found a far more affordable lookalike

Princess Kate made a surprise appearance at the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood this week - and while her emerald green Veronica Beard trouser suit had everyone talking, it was her Cartier Trinity earrings I've been dreaming about.

Kate also owns a £98 lookalike pair from Missoma, which are still available to shop

The royal-approved brand has been spotted on the likes of Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez

The Princess of Wales met with creatives and sector experts involved in the creation of The Centre for Early Childhood

The beautiful hoops are a masterclass in understated luxury. Made from a trio of entwined white, yellow and rose gold, they’re a timeless piece that effortlessly elevates any outfit. But with a price tag of around £3,000, they remain in the wish list category for most of us.

The Cartier Trinity earrings

Enter Missoma, the high street brand loved by royalty and fashion editors alike. Their Lucy Williams collection features a strikingly similar pair of hoops that give serious Cartier vibes for a fraction of the price, at £98 for the small size (or $138 if you're in the US). And the best part? Princess Kate owns them too.

Crafted with a mixed metal design in gold and silver, these crossover-style earrings are a chic lookalike of the Trinity style. They’re lightweight, versatile, and go with absolutely everything – the kind of jewellery you never want (or need) to take off.

With near-perfect five-star reviews, it’s clear they’re already a favourite among shoppers. One customer wrote: "Love these. Haven’t taken them out since I got them. Great quality, perfect for everyday wear." While another said: "The perfect hoops! So happy with them, I’ve worn them so many times and received so many compliments. The perfect earring for all occasions."

Whether you're dressing up for dinner or throwing on a blazer for the office, these hoops add a touch of royal-approved polish to any look. And unlike the £3,000 version, they won’t require a second mortgage.

The Princess of Wales was pictured wearing them in January during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, styling them with a bespoke Blazé Milano check coat worn over a burgundy roll neck jumper and matching skirt. She completed the look with Asprey London's Morgan Bag also in burgundy.

Kate wears the Missoma earrings out in London

Kate has quite the Missoma collection, as she's also been spotted wearing the Pyramid Charm Hoops, which feature stunning pink rhodochrosite gemstones, and the Zenyu Fan Chandelier Hoop Earrings, which are inspired by Colombia and come with bobble-trimmed charms.

If you're dreaming about those Cartier hoops, but want to spend even less, I've also found this interlocking pair at another royal approved brand, Orelia. Just £32/$45, they have a chunky design and stud fastening for a stylish finishing touch to any outfit.