M&S drops 'gorgeous' £48 polka dot dress - and it's very Princess Kate

Princess Kate loves a polka dot dress. I'd go as far to say I've seen her in the print more frequently than florals. The 43-year-old royal tends to be spotted in designer Alessandra Rich pieces, or premium high street label LK Bennett, but if you want to get her look for less, Marks & Spencer drops sell-out styles every season.

This weekend M&S launched a white polka dot midi dress I think Kate would love and it's already trending online. The sleeveless style has a fitted bodice falling to a relaxed skirt and it's so flattering. It's an easy win for any events this autumn/winter and it's so affordable.

AT A GLANCE M&S has dropped a £48 white polka dot midi dress

The polka dot midi is reminiscent of styles worn by the Princess of Wales, who is frequently seen wearing the print

It also comes in chocolate brown, if you're looking for a more autumnal colourway

The elegant piece is sleeveless with a flattering drop waist, classic round neckline and neat button fastening at the back. It's available in UK sizes 6-24 and three different lengths, but you'll have to be quick as it's selling out fast. It retails for just £48, or $109 if you're shopping in the US.

It also comes in a chocolate brown shade that has a more retro feel and is perfect if you prefer to wear darker colours in the autumn/winter season.

The dress already has glowing customer reviews, with one writing: "It's gorgeous - Really lovely dress. Wish it had pockets and that the zipper was higher quality, but all in all very happy with it."

M&S styled the dress with chic kitten heels

I love how M&S has styled the dress with a clutch and kitten heels for a chic outfit that could be worn everywhere from brunch to the office. You could add a pair of stilettos for a more formal event or dress it down with a leather jacket and flats.

It definitely has a Kate Middleton vibe, as the white polka dot Alessandra Rich dress she wore to Royal Ascot in 2022 has quickly become one of her most iconic looks.

Princess Kate wears polka dots to Royal Ascot

The wife of Prince William also wore white polka dot dresses to the opening game of Wimbledon 2017 and while pregnant with Prince George back in 2013. She likes more colourful pieces too, stepping out in blue polka dots for D Day in 2019 and twice at Wimbledon in 2022.