Cat Deeley channels Princess Kate in a chic power suit that's a fraction of the price

The Princess of Wales has set the standard for modern tailoring and Cat Deeley has followed suit. The TV host wore a two piece that's almost identical to one of Kate’s signature power looks on Wednesday, and it's still available to shop.

Princess Kate first wore the olive green suit by Victoria Beckham for an event hosted by the British Fashion Council in May last year, proving it to be among her most modern looks, and Cat's is a near-identical high street take on the same sharply tailored silhouette.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley, 49, wore a new season Reiss suit to host This Morning on Wednesday

The trouser suit is almost identical to a Victoria Beckham style worn by the Princess of Wales last year

Shop the Reiss jacket for £268 $470 the trousers for £150 $265

© @catdeeley Cat Deeley wears Reiss to host This Morning

Kate was presenting a British Fashion Council award honouring young designers and those leading the way in sustainable practices. She looked so stylish, pairing the suit with a statement white blouse and nude stiletto heels.

Named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, the award was first announced and presented back in February 2018 when the monarch made her first visit to London Fashion Week.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wearing Victoria Beckham at the BFC event

The 44-year-old royal rewore the look in October to meet with children in Oxford, this time styling it with a matching olive green T-shirt for a modern monochromatic look. The Katherine Jacket and Alina Trousers retail for £850 and £510 respectively, but unsurprisingly are now hard to get hold of in most sizes.

© Getty Images Princess Kate rewore the suit during a visit to Home-Start Oxford

Cat's Reiss suit has just dropped online and is still available to shop in every size from a UK 4-18 in both regular and petite.

Made from a premium twill material, the Priya blazer has a double-breasted cut with sharp peak lapels and lightly padded shoulders, while the matching trousers have a high-rise fit and flared finish. They feature patch pockets and fasten with a zip and hook-and-bar closure. If the chartreuse green isn't your colour, the two-piece is also available in black or a powder blue shade.

Kate is also a fan of Reiss herself, having worn the Hollie blazer in blue and the Larrson blazer in cream by the British high street brand for royal engagements over the years.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wears the Reiss Larrson blazer in September 2021

She's also stepped out in two Reiss coats, one in cobalt blue and one in houndstooth, and a selection of chic tailored dresses, blouses and cigarette trousers.