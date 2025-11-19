Festive finds for him: The top Christmas gifts we found at Boots for men

Searching for the perfect Christmas guy gift shouldn't feel like a chore. Whether you're shopping for the husband who is certain he doesn't need anything to the brother who is hard to impress, there's so many Christmas gifts for men that it's hard to narrow it down. That's why I've done the hard work by finding the best festive gifts that are sure to suit him, even if he's an absolute pain to buy for.

Boots has hundreds of gifts for men available to suit all tastes and budgets. From luxurious little luxuries, upgrades to clever gadgets and tech he'll actually use to grooming gifts, self-care and a whole lot more, there's so many brilliant options that'll hit the right note.

How I chose the best Boots gifts

Personal experience: I find buying Christmas gifts for my dad, my partner and my brother-in-law somewhat tricky - so I've included a range of ideas from gadgets to grooming.

This gift edit suits all budgets, and includes some gifts that are included in the Boots 3 for 2 offer. Trending: We want this edit to impress, and as well as my own ideas I've included products that are trending on Boots, showing what's popular among the present buyers amongst us right now.

The Boots gifts I've found for men this Christmas

1/ 7 Oura Ring 4 Silver © Boots £349 at Boots Editor's Note: I can't help but think the Oura ring is one of the most sought after Christmas presents for men this year. It monitors sleep, readiness levels, daytime stress, heart health, and more and delivers personal health insights right to their phone.

2/ 7 Braun Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver © Boots £224.99 at Boots Editor's Note: The Braun Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver is considered one of the best in the business, surely just the thing to delight the man in your life come Christmas? It's ultra-thin blades help to get the closest shave yet, and its Ultra Thin Precision Blades shave more efficiently, meaning exceptional skin protection.

3/ 7 Versace Eros Pour Homme Eau de Parfum 100ml Set © Boots £85 AT BOOTS Editor's Note: If you're after a gift for the man in your life, you can't beat a beautiful new scent. Versace Eros Pour Homme is a popular choice and this gift set is so stylish too. Created by perfumer Olivier Pescheux, Eros is a powerful masculine scent that smells expensive. With fresh notes of Italian lemon, mandarin, mint oil and candied apple, it has a hearty, masculine undertone of cedarwood, sandalwood and clary sage essence to create this woody, oriental fragrance.



4/ 7 Boots Hot & Cold Percussive Massage Gun © Boots £59.99 AT BOOTS Editor's Note: Whatever their sport du jour or hobby, a massage gun will be well received to relieve tension, muscle soreness and stiffness. This particular model has three heat settings, and three cold settings to suit all sorts of aches and pains.

5/ 7 Oral-B Pro 3 3500 Striking Black Electric Toothbrush © Boots £30 AT BOOTS Editor's Note: It might not seem like the most exciting gift, but a new toothbrush isn't something we all buy for ourselves so make it a sparkling Christmas by treating them to this cool, aesthetically pleasing toothbrush that not only looks great, but delivers too. It has an inbuilt two minute timer, and lets the user know to move the toothbrush around every 30 seconds. It comes with a carry case and spare toothbrush heads.

6/ 7 No7 Men Energising Collection © Boots £10 AT BOOTS Editor's Note: Whether they're a skincare novice or more of an expert, get them started on their journey with the No7 Energising set, which includes a face scrub, sheet mask, moisturiser, face wash plus hair and body wash.

7/ 7 L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Barber's Essentials Beard Grooming Duo Set © Boots £8.99 AT BOOTS Editor's Note: This L'Oreal set is ideal if they're beginning their beard grooming regime, as it includes the Barberclub Beard, Face & Hair Wash, and Beard & Skin Oil, to keep their beard clean and soft.



Editor Verdict

Men’s gifting has moved far beyond socks, and this curated edit reflects that. I predict the Oura Ring to be a big winner this year, top of many men's Christmas lists, but when it comes to buying for a the man who claims he wants nothing, a new piece of tech - like the Oral B Toothbrush or Braun Shaver - is spot on, as they're things they use everyday and probably don't think about replacing too often.

