This 'stunning' £79 M&S midi dress is going viral - and it's so Princess Kate coded

The polka dot resurgence has been slow and steady, but I feel like we've reached a climax to the point they're inescapable right now. Far from making me want to forego the trend, I'm now intent on finding the perfect polka dot dress, and I think I've found it at M&S.

Marks & Spencer recently dropped a strapless polka dot midi that's impossibly chic, and I've seen it looking amazing on some of the most stylish women on my Instagram feed.

It has a gorgeous sweetheart neckline and a dropped waist, which even comes with a concealed drawstring so you can choose exactly how cinched you'd like it. Fully lined, it also features very flattering ruching on the bodice.

As expected, the M&S dress is flying off the shelves. It already has glowing reviews, although customers are advising to size up.

"Stunning dress, looks amazing on and the fabric is lovely quality," wrote one. "It drapes beautifully but size up. I normally wear an 8 but couldn’t zip the top of the bodice and had to exchange for a 10. I’m 5ft9 and the long length is perfect."

Another said: "Nice dress, but it comes up small. I am usually an 8 and sometimes a 6 in M&S. I really struggled to get the 8 zipped up."

It's available in UK sizes 6-24 and three different lengths, so it's easy to find the perfect fit, but it's selling so fast.

HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Director Leanne Bayley was one of the first to shop the midi: "I ran to the fitting room so fast when I saw this dress. All the fashion editors swooned over this number at the M&S press day earlier this year so I was keen to try it on for myself, and loved it.

"The dress feels really nice on, and it was so much more flattering than I initially thought it would be. There are two pieces of string on each side of the dress so you can bow them or leave them loose, but you can also tighten if you want it a little more cinched.

© @leannebaylay HELLO!'s Leanne Bayley is a fan

"I couldn't resist trying this on with my sunglasses because it felt like such a summer vibes kind of dress and I wanted to imagine myself in Santorini with a glass of rosé in hand. I will say it's a little tricky to zip up as a solo person - you may need a spare pair of hands, but it's not impossible. I bought this dress so I can wear it with high strappy sandals but there's no reason why it can't be worn for a more relaxed vibe with flats."

If you love the dress but your size isn't in stock, Nobody's Child has a very similar strapless polka dot style. Made from 100% cotton, it also features a fit-and-flare cut as well as ruching along the bodice.

Or for a strapless polka dot dress in white, I love this one from Mango. The linen-blend piece is lightweight and perfect for summer.

While she might not wear a strapless cut for royal duties, I know the Princess of Wales would love this dress. She's often seen in polka dot dresses - usually by Alessandra Rich but occasionally a high street piece - and black, blue or white are her colours of choice.

Princess Kate loves polka dots

Like Kate you could wear your polka dot dress as summer occasionwear, but I also really like how Marks & Spencer dressed it down with a pair of loafers. You could even accessorise with ballet flats if you know you'll be on your feet all day.