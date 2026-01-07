Netflix's Run Away: How to shop Ruth Jones & Minnie Driver's outfits

It's one of the trending Netflix shows of the moment and if you haven't started the new Harlan Coben thriller, Run Away, consider this your reminder to add it to your watchlist. Starring James Nesbitt, Minnie Driver, Ruth Jones, Lucian Msamati, and Alfred Enoch, it's a gripper of a drama that you'll want to binge watch as soon as you've started episode one.

If you loved the previous Harlan Coben adaptations, like Fool Me Once, you'll love this as it once again centres around family drama, mystery and murder. We join the Greene family, with James Nesbitt's Simon mixed up in a murder investigation after searching for his missing daughter, Paige.

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Minnie Driver, James Nesbitt, Elle de Lange, Adrian Greensmith and Ellie Henry in Run Away

With a slew of famous faces starring in the drama, it's Minnie Driver and Ruth Jones who capture the attention. Minnie, as the matriarch of the Greene family and Simon's wife, Ingrid, and Ruth Jones' Elena Ravenscroft, an ex-police officer turned private detective who is hired by a wealthy businessman to find his missing son.

And it's both Minnie Driver and Ruth Jones who caught our eye thanks to their relatable, wearable outfits - the outfits aren't as dramatic as the storylines, thankfully. I found myself searching for the pieces, including Elena's vibrant yellow raincoat and Ingrid's chic blue biker jacket and sneakers. The show's outfits are thanks to costume designer Beckie Nowicka, who also had a hand in the costumes for another Harlan Coben adaptation, Missing You, which aired last year.

The thing I love most about these costumes is that many are from the high street, affordable brands and slightly more luxurious labels. We've spotted Reiss, Seasalt Cornwall and Warehouse alongside ME+EM, Russell and Bromley and Roland Mouret.

There's a number of powerful, stylish women in this thriller so we've delved into the wardrobe's of not just Minnie and Ruth, but their co-stars including Tracy-Ann Oberman (who plays Jessica King) and Ingrid Oliver (Yvonne). We'll be adding more outfits as we find them...

Where to get Minnie Driver’s outfits as Ingrid Greene

© Netflix Ingrid's loungewear Minnie's character Ingrid wears classic jeans, tee and button-up through the show. One item she wears is a classic white crew neck tee, from Rag & Bone (£90 / $98) and perhaps my fave, a pair of crisp blue cotton PJs. I found a similar pair at Uniqlo, £34.90 if you're in the UK and in the US, H&M has a close pair for $45.

© Netflix Ingrid's classic coat Throughout the series, you'll spot Ingrid wrapping up in this classic blue wool robe coat. Ingrid's is the MaxMara Wool Robe Coat, with a large lapel collar and longer length. Costing £2,688 / $2,870 it's a luxurious buy with its cashmere blend. Elsewhere, it's a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers she repeat-wears. Thankfully, you can find similar belted navy coats for a lot less, including this & Other Stories wool coat for £229 / $379.

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Ingrid's jeans and jacket Ingrid's outfit in episode four is such an easy one to wear, from the stylishly cut jeans to the cropped biker jacket. Minnie's jacket has been ID-ed as the Reiss Navy Arlow Wool-Blend Biker Jacket, a now sold-out style that is such a staple for every woman I had to track down a lookalike. I found one also at Reiss, on sale for £168 / $294. In the same outfit, Minnie's character is wearing the chicest sneakers, the Russell & Bromley Scalloped Sneakers, £95.

© Netflix Ingrid's floral dress Episode 8 and Ingrid wears a stunning floral midi dress. Her midi is a SS25 dress from & Other Stories, but it's such a classic tea dress shape that it's worth investing in a similar one for spring. This Ghost Crepe Dress or Rixo Clementina Midi Dress are giving the same vibes.

Where to get Ruth Jones’ outfits as Elena Ravenscroft

© Netflix Elena's purple raincoat and sweater Ruth Jones' character Elena sure does love a raincoat and this one is from Cotton Traders. The Showerproof Parka Jacket is on sale for £32, which she wears with an on-trend Fair Isle sweater from White Stuff. In another episode, she's back on the Fair Isle trend, this time in a sweater from Seasalt Cornwall, £39.95 / $110.

© Netflix Elena's retro blouse In a cafe scene, Elena is seen wearing a retro printed floral blouse from Joanie Clothing. The style is a few season's old, now unavailable, but I tracked this similar blouse down at Monsoon, costing £35 / $61.

© Netflix Elena's yellow raincoat For me, one of Ruth's most standout looks was the classic yellow raincoat worn in episode three. Hers is still in stock, from Seasalt Cornwall priced at £160 / $338. If the colour isn't for you, there's seven others to choose from including black, navy and red. Her red cardigan is now sold out from Warehouse, but Boden has a lookalike for £85 / $140.

Where to buy Tracy-Ann Oberman's Outfits as Jessica King