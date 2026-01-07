Netflix's Run Away: How to shop Ruth Jones & Minnie Driver's outfits

Obsessed with the new Harlan Coben thriller, Run Away? Same - and we've tracked down the outfits worn by Minnie Driver and Ruth Jones' characters

Carla Challis
19 minutes ago
It's one of the trending Netflix shows of the moment and if you haven't started the new Harlan Coben thriller, Run Away, consider this your reminder to add it to your watchlist. Starring James Nesbitt, Minnie Driver, Ruth Jones, Lucian Msamati, and Alfred Enoch, it's a gripper of a drama that you'll want to binge watch as soon as you've started episode one.

If you loved the previous Harlan Coben adaptations, like Fool Me Once, you'll love this as it once again centres around family drama, mystery and murder. We join the Greene family, with James Nesbitt's Simon mixed up in a murder investigation after searching for his missing daughter, Paige.

Minnie Driver, James Nesbitt, Elle de Lange, Adrian Greensmith and Ellie Henry in Run Away© Ben Blackall/Netflix
Minnie Driver, James Nesbitt, Elle de Lange, Adrian Greensmith and Ellie Henry in Run Away

With a slew of famous faces starring in the drama, it's Minnie Driver and Ruth Jones who capture the attention. Minnie, as the matriarch of the Greene family and Simon's wife, Ingrid, and Ruth Jones' Elena Ravenscroft, an ex-police officer turned private detective who is hired by a wealthy businessman to find his missing son. 

And it's both Minnie Driver and Ruth Jones who caught our eye thanks to their relatable, wearable outfits - the outfits aren't as dramatic as the storylines, thankfully. I found myself searching for the pieces, including Elena's vibrant yellow raincoat and Ingrid's chic blue biker jacket and sneakers. The show's outfits are thanks to costume designer Beckie Nowicka, who also had a hand in the costumes for another Harlan Coben adaptation, Missing You, which aired last year.

The thing I love most about these costumes is that many are from the high street, affordable brands and slightly more luxurious labels. We've spotted Reiss, Seasalt Cornwall and Warehouse alongside ME+EM, Russell and Bromley and Roland Mouret. 

There's a number of powerful, stylish women in this thriller so we've delved into the wardrobe's of not just Minnie and Ruth, but their co-stars including Tracy-Ann Oberman (who plays Jessica King) and Ingrid Oliver (Yvonne). We'll be adding more outfits as we find them...

Where to get Minnie Driver’s outfits as Ingrid Greene

Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt in Run Away© Netflix

Ingrid's loungewear

Minnie's character Ingrid wears classic jeans, tee and button-up through the show. One item she wears is a classic white crew neck tee, from Rag & Bone (£90 / $98) and perhaps my fave, a pair of crisp blue cotton PJs.

 I found a similar pair at Uniqlo, £34.90 if you're in the UK and in the US, H&M has a close pair for $45.

Run Away still© Netflix

Ingrid's classic coat

Throughout the series, you'll spot Ingrid wrapping up in this classic blue wool robe coat. Ingrid's is the MaxMara Wool Robe Coat, with a large lapel collar and longer length. Costing £2,688 / $2,870 it's a luxurious buy with its cashmere blend.

Elsewhere, it's a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers she repeat-wears.

Thankfully, you can find similar belted navy coats for a lot less, including this & Other Stories wool coat for £229 / $379.

Minnie Driver, James Nesbitt, Elle de Lange, Adrian Greensmith and Ellie Henry in Run Away© Ben Blackall/Netflix

Ingrid's jeans and jacket

Ingrid's outfit in episode four is such an easy one to wear, from the stylishly cut jeans to the cropped biker jacket.

Minnie's jacket has been ID-ed as the Reiss Navy Arlow Wool-Blend Biker Jacket, a now sold-out style that is such a staple for every woman I had to track down a lookalike. I found one also at Reiss, on sale for £168 / $294.

In the same outfit, Minnie's character is wearing the chicest sneakers, the Russell & Bromley Scalloped Sneakers, £95.

Minnie Driver in Run Away© Netflix

Ingrid's floral dress

Episode 8 and Ingrid wears a stunning floral midi dress. Her midi is a SS25 dress from & Other Stories, but it's such a classic tea dress shape that it's worth investing in a similar one for spring.

This Ghost Crepe Dress or Rixo Clementina Midi Dress are giving the same vibes.

Where to get Ruth Jones’ outfits as Elena Ravenscroft

Netflix Run away© Netflix

Elena's purple raincoat and sweater

Ruth Jones' character Elena sure does love a raincoat and this one is from Cotton Traders. The Showerproof Parka Jacket is on sale for £32, which she wears with an on-trend Fair Isle sweater from White Stuff.

In another episode, she's back on the Fair Isle trend, this time in a sweater from Seasalt Cornwall, £39.95 / $110.

Ruth Jones Run Away© Netflix

Elena's retro blouse

In a cafe scene, Elena is seen wearing a retro printed floral blouse from Joanie Clothing. The style is a few season's old, now unavailable, but I tracked this similar blouse down at Monsoon, costing £35 / $61.

Ruth Jones in Run Away© Netflix

Elena's yellow raincoat

For me, one of Ruth's most standout looks was the classic yellow raincoat worn in episode three. Hers is still in stock, from Seasalt Cornwall priced at £160 / $338. If the colour isn't for you, there's seven others to choose from including black, navy and red.

Her red cardigan is now sold out from Warehouse, but Boden has a lookalike for £85 / $140.

Where to buy Tracy-Ann Oberman's Outfits as Jessica King

Run Away Tracy Ann Oberman James Nesbitt© Netflix

Jessica's sleek bag

Straight-talking, no-nonsense lawyer Jessica King, played by Tracy-Ann Oberman wears some of the slickest outfits. 

We all found ourselves Googling her black tote bag, which we can reveal is the Cristobel Laptop Tote bag from British brand Luella Grey. It's the ideal commuter bag, with a zipped pocket and front metal detail, and only £129 / shop here in the US.

