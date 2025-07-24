Lindsay Lohan’s makeup artist swears by this game-changing eye balm for 'reversing' pesky concealer creases and lines

When it comes to a mature skin, it takes more than a touch of concealer to combat lines, creases, and a tired appearance. But what happens when the concealer you’ve applied starts to crease and you’re getting frustrated as to why you don’t look like the movie stars you see on your screens?

Why do their under eyes look so flawless? It turns out that there’s an ‘industry secret’ product to fix it and I’m here to share it with you.

When Ash K Holm, the makeup artist for Lindsay Lohan, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian reveals a hack for reversing lines and creases, well, I’m taking notes because I know all too well this is what a lot if us struggle with when we’re doing our own makeup.

During a recent video clip promoting the ROC Revive + Glow Eye Balm, she says this is “an industry secret” and that yes, it is possible to “fix your creased concealer without redoing your makeup”.

Coming from the makeup artist behind Lindsay Lohan’s glowing, age‑defying look, that’s high praise.

© Instagram Ash K Holm did Lindsay Lohan's flawless makeup for the LA premiere for 'Freakier Friday'

Ash said in the short video on her Instagram account: “All you need to do is apply a small amount right underneath the eye or wherever your concealer is creasing. It doesn’t matter what kind of concealer you’ve used but this is a fix-it stick, is what I like to call it.”

She added: “It literally reverses the wrinkles and the creasing that you see underneath the eye area. It just smooths out any eye texture. I also love that it’s weightless.”

She advises that you press it in after applying and she says it will brighten and depuff the under eyes. Wow. Adds to basket immediately.

What do verified reviewers say about the ROC Revive + Glow Eye Balm

Looking at the reviews of this product, there are lots of praise for brightening the under-eye, with one fan saying: “Goes on nice and smooth and glows..for an older skin it gives me a brighter look.”

Another happy shopper says: “Easy to use and feels great on the under eye. Helps concealer glide on well with no creasing.”

There are negative reviews, mainly criticising the packaging with some calling it “flimsy”.

How about alternatives?

There are lots of eye balms you might want to try. Refy’s Eye Balm, $24 / £18 is very affordable and the reviews are great, though this you would apply before makeup. It’s designed to instantly awaken and depuff the under eye area.

One verified shopper reviewed the product saying: “I bought this as I had been dealing with dry under eyes and my concealer would not sit right and would flake off and look horrible. After one use I saw and felt a visible difference and my concealer sits perfectly. This is really amazing if you're struggling with the same problem or could just use something to go underneath concealer.”

Another good alternative would be the Tatcha Serum Stick, $49 / £49, which is a little more expensive. This is a concentrated solid serum of 80% squalane and Japanese lemon balm that targets signs of aging and dryness, keeping skin and makeup fresh throughout the day. One happy shopper said it was a great menopause skincare purchase: "Going through menopause and because of that getting dry patches all over my face specially near my eyes tried other things no help specially when you out and about saw this thought I’ll give a try helped so much with dryness around eyes and mouth easy to use very hydrated love it."

If you’re looking to maintain a fresh, youthful under-eye area with minimal effort you might want to invest in one of these products. After all, if it holds up to Lindsay Lohan’s makeup artist’s approval, you know it’s worth it.