I went to Boots and found all my stocking fillers for the whole family - here's what I'm wrapping

Boots has some of the sweetest stocking fillers and you can sort the whole family out thanks to their stellar range of gifts

Boots

Boots gifting© Supplied

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Don't be caught out with your stocking fillers this Christmas - just head to Boots, who have something for the whole family from just £3.

Whether you’re shopping for a beauty-obsessed teen, a skincare-loving partner, or little ones who simply love a bit of festive fun, Boots has filled its seasonal aisles with thoughtful treats that won’t break the budget but still feel special enough to own a space in their stocking.

Their stocking-filler selection is fun, festive, and full of giftable gems for every age and personality. With so many options, I've broken it down to make it easier for you to shop; for him, for her, for teens and for kids.

Active offers: As always, Boots has plenty of great gift offers including half price on selected products plus 3 for 2 across hundreds of Christmas gifts. 

How I chose the best Boots stocking fillers

  • Budget: All items are under £15.
  • Savings: Products are chosen based on the best current Boots offers, with all items chosen currently included in Boots' 3 for 2 offer.
  • Appeal: Covers popular trends like TikTok beauty faves, as well as classic brands.

Editor's picks

For him

Boots has plenty of grooming heroes online. Think mini aftershaves, beard care sets, shower gels in stylish packaging. There are also clever tech accessories. 

Ted Baker Step & Refresh Hair & Body Wash & Socks Gift

Ted Baker Gift Set© Boots

£14 AT BOOTS

Editor's Note:

If he's something of a shower hogger, give him the gift of gorgeous scented products with Ted Baker's grooming set. As well as a deliciously fragranced hair & body wash, it includes a stylish pair of socks from the brand.

FatFace Go The Distance Wash Duo

FatFace© Boots

£10 at Boots

Editor's Note:

If he's the adventure type, he'll enjoy this travel-ready set of wash essentials. The duo of hair & body wash, and face wash, are ideal for any man, from your son to grandad.

For her

Boots’ never disappoints when it comes to gifts, from luxe travel-sized skincare to makeup must-haves. These are the treats she'll be using all year long.

No7 Pro Artist Lip Duo - Red Carpet Ready

No7 lipstick© Boots

£12.50 AT BOOTS

Editor's Note:

You can't go wrong with a red lip duo, especially at this time of year, and this No7 set includes the No7 Pro Artist Matte Muse Lipstick Red Carpet Ready and No7 Pro Artist Luminous Glow Lip Shine Red Carpet Ready. Plus, the size means they're handbag friendly.

Laura Ashley White Tea & Jasmine Votive Candles

Laura Ashley White Tea & Jasmine Votive Candles© Boots

£12.50 AT BOOTS

Editor's Note:

Who doesn't love a candle? This sweet scented duo is an easy buy, as it includes two luxury candles with fragrance notes of white tea and jasmine and looks far more expensive than it's purse-friendly price tag.

For teens

Boots has plenty of gifts from those Tik-Tok favourite brands your teens are no doubt obsessed with. You'll be spoilt for choice and get brownie points for being so on-trend.

BYOMA Star Power Duo Set

Byoma set© Boots

£10 AT BOOTS

Editor's Note:

This cute bauble-skincare set from teen-fave Byoma includes two products from the TRI-CERAMIDE COMPLEX range, formulated to protect the skin barrier function for a glow, every single day.

You'll soon earn some brownie points with this gift.

Treaclemoon Frosted Candy Angel Treats

Treaclemoon© Boots

£8 AT BOOTS

Editor's Note:

Teenagers love a sweet, candy-scented bath set and this is a lovely gift to pop in their stocking. The set includes a bath and shower gel, fragrance mist, body butter and bath fizzer.

For kids

From character bath fizzers to tiny craft kits, novelty socks, and sweet little surprises, these are joyous for the little ones.

Bluey Bubble Blower Bubble Bath

Bluey Bubble Blower Bubble Bath© Boots

£8 AT BOOTS

Editor's Note:

Bluey fans will find bathtime the most fun thanks to this Bluey-themed bubble bath, which comes with a bubble blower. Bathtime bubbles have never been so fun!

Stitch Croissant Headband

Stitch headband© Boots

£6 AT BOOTS

Editor's Note:

Lilo & Stitch was big news this year, so it's likely you've got a fan in your house of the Disney characters. I love this soft Stitch headband for any pre-teen pampering sessions, or even as dress up.


Editor Verdict: 

We hope this breakdown has helped to take the stress out of your Christmas stocking filler shopping. Here are some tips to remember when shopping at Boots.

  • Prioritise Value: Look for the gifts that are currently half price; these will look more luxurious to the recipient and offer incredible value for money.
  • Check Availability: Don't be caught out! The popular items, including trending products and TikTok-famous brands, sell out quickly, especially on offer - so if you see it in stock, we recommend you order.
  • Delivery Options: Don't forget you can save on delivery with Boots' Click & Collect offer. Spend over £15 and you'll receive free next day delivery to your chosen Boots store.
  • Advantage Card: Remember to register your Boots Advantage Card so you can save points as you shop. 

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Boots. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

