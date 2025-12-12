I went to Boots and found all my stocking fillers for the whole family - here's what I'm wrapping

Don't be caught out with your stocking fillers this Christmas - just head to Boots, who have something for the whole family from just £3.

Whether you’re shopping for a beauty-obsessed teen, a skincare-loving partner, or little ones who simply love a bit of festive fun, Boots has filled its seasonal aisles with thoughtful treats that won’t break the budget but still feel special enough to own a space in their stocking.

Their stocking-filler selection is fun, festive, and full of giftable gems for every age and personality. With so many options, I've broken it down to make it easier for you to shop; for him, for her, for teens and for kids.

Active offers: As always, Boots has plenty of great gift offers including half price on selected products plus 3 for 2 across hundreds of Christmas gifts.

How I chose the best Boots stocking fillers

Budget: All items are under £15.

All items are under £15. Savings: Products are chosen based on the best current Boots offers, with all items chosen currently included in Boots' 3 for 2 offer.

Products are chosen based on the best current Boots offers, with all items chosen currently included in Boots' 3 for 2 offer. Appeal: Covers popular trends like TikTok beauty faves, as well as classic brands.

Editor's picks

For him

Boots has plenty of grooming heroes online. Think mini aftershaves, beard care sets, shower gels in stylish packaging. There are also clever tech accessories.

Ted Baker Step & Refresh Hair & Body Wash & Socks Gift © Boots £14 AT BOOTS Editor's Note: If he's something of a shower hogger, give him the gift of gorgeous scented products with Ted Baker's grooming set. As well as a deliciously fragranced hair & body wash, it includes a stylish pair of socks from the brand.



FatFace Go The Distance Wash Duo © Boots £10 at Boots Editor's Note: If he's the adventure type, he'll enjoy this travel-ready set of wash essentials. The duo of hair & body wash, and face wash, are ideal for any man, from your son to grandad.



For her

Boots’ never disappoints when it comes to gifts, from luxe travel-sized skincare to makeup must-haves. These are the treats she'll be using all year long.

No7 Pro Artist Lip Duo - Red Carpet Ready © Boots £12.50 AT BOOTS Editor's Note: You can't go wrong with a red lip duo, especially at this time of year, and this No7 set includes the No7 Pro Artist Matte Muse Lipstick Red Carpet Ready and No7 Pro Artist Luminous Glow Lip Shine Red Carpet Ready. Plus, the size means they're handbag friendly.

Laura Ashley White Tea & Jasmine Votive Candles © Boots £12.50 AT BOOTS Editor's Note: Who doesn't love a candle? This sweet scented duo is an easy buy, as it includes two luxury candles with fragrance notes of white tea and jasmine and looks far more expensive than it's purse-friendly price tag.



For teens

Boots has plenty of gifts from those Tik-Tok favourite brands your teens are no doubt obsessed with. You'll be spoilt for choice and get brownie points for being so on-trend.

BYOMA Star Power Duo Set © Boots £10 AT BOOTS Editor's Note: This cute bauble-skincare set from teen-fave Byoma includes two products from the TRI-CERAMIDE COMPLEX range, formulated to protect the skin barrier function for a glow, every single day. You'll soon earn some brownie points with this gift.

Treaclemoon Frosted Candy Angel Treats © Boots £8 AT BOOTS Editor's Note: Teenagers love a sweet, candy-scented bath set and this is a lovely gift to pop in their stocking. The set includes a bath and shower gel, fragrance mist, body butter and bath fizzer.



For kids

From character bath fizzers to tiny craft kits, novelty socks, and sweet little surprises, these are joyous for the little ones.

Bluey Bubble Blower Bubble Bath © Boots £8 AT BOOTS Editor's Note: Bluey fans will find bathtime the most fun thanks to this Bluey-themed bubble bath, which comes with a bubble blower. Bathtime bubbles have never been so fun!