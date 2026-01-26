Maura Higgins shares the one makeup product she's never without - and it's so affordable

Maura Higgins always has the most flawless makeup, and I know for a fact it's not an Instagram filter as I interviewed her on the red carpet at last year's Fashion Awards in London.

Most recently she's hit our screens on The Traitors US, and true to form, her skin looks incredible. Obviously she'll have some of the best makeup artists in the biz but the 35-year-old Love Island: Aftersun host says she uses one product to keep it all in place - and it's surprisingly affordable.

AT A GLANCE Maura Higgins says she uses the L'Oréal Infallible 3-Second Makeup Setting Mist

The Traitors star had perfect makeup throughout the show despite taking part in the outdoor challenges

The setting spray is on sale for just $10 in the US or £8 in the UK

© @maurahiggins Maura's skin is always impeccable on The Traitors

Irish-born Maura first shot to fame on Love Island season six in the UK back in 2019, but she's taking part in the US version of The Traitors thanks to her gig as host of the American Love Island: Aftersun. She's always been gorgeous but has definitely stepped up her makeup game, so whatever she has, I want it.

Luckily, in this case it's a drugstore product that's so affordable and it's also on sale. Speaking to Page Six about her holy grail makeup during filming, she said: "For me, the main product I used every single day without a doubt was my L’Oreal setting spray, because we have to do missions and you don’t get to redo your makeup, and my makeup did not budge."

And if you've seen those missions, you'll know this is quite the testament.

What do the verified reviews say?

It looks like Amazon customers agree as it's their number setting spray and it gets so many five-star reviews.

"This setting spray is a god send, it locks my makeup in place without adding a wet or overly glowy sheen which some other dewy effect setting sprays do," wrote one. "I find that applying this does not move or alter the makeup applied at all, just simply locks it in place over top. This for me, it's the only setting spray that I have tried which keeps my makeup looking fresh on nights out or over long 12 hour days, it really does make a difference compared to other products I've used. I have really sensitive, acne prone skin, and have had no problems with this."

While another simply said: "Your makeup will not move!"