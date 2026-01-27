What to wear to the Harry Styles 'Together Together' concert in 2026 - outfits according to a fashion stylist

Secured the tickets and ready to dance? Shop your Harry Styles concert outfit early because it's set to be the fashion event of the year.

Harry Styles outfits for his Together Together concert© Getty Images

Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
If there is one thing we know about a Harry Styles concert, it’s that the fashion is just as important as the setlist. As we look ahead to his 2026 shows, the "Together, Together" aesthetic is fun with a capital F. While the heart of the style remains rooted in joy and self-expression, the 'Together, Together' shows are going to be a fashion moment. 

To help us navigate the feathers and flares, we spoke to celebrity fashion stylist Ellis Ranson, host of the hit fashion podcast Talk In Wardrobe, to find out how to nail the look for 2026.

Fashion stylist and podcaster Ellis Ranson gives us a lesson in Harry Styles outfits for his upcoming tour© Ellis Ranson
1. The Cowboy Hat 2.0: "More Elevated"

We can't talk about a Harry Styles show without mentioning the accessory that defined an era. "The last Harry Styles tour, we saw cowboy hats and feather boas so I’m sure we will see lots of that again," Ellis notes. "But this time, it’s more elevated."

Forget the neon plastic hats of the past; for 2026, Ellis suggests thinking about high-quality felt, intricate beadwork, and customised embroidery. The feather boa is also getting a glow-up - instead of shedding feathers, fans are opting for marabou trims, faux-fur stoles, or even sequined fringe scarves that offer that same movement without the mess.

My Accessories Sequin Patch Festival Cowboy Hat

My Accessories Sequin Patch Festival Cowboy Hat© ASOS

£23.40 AT ASOS UK

$41.40 AT ASOS US

2. The 70s Retro Palette: Red, Yellow, and Cherries

The 2026 vibe is leaning heavily into a nostalgic, sunny aesthetic. Ellis predicts "a nod to the 70s retro styling, with lots of yellow and red." This isn't just about primary colours; it’s about a specific vintage saturation.

Look for "polka dots and cherry print" to channel that playful, Fine Line era energy. Whether it’s a cherry-print silk scarf or a polka-dot mini dress, the goal is to look like you’ve just stepped out of a high-fashion 1970s summer camp.

Accessorize Cherry Print Scarf

Accessorize Cherry Print Scarf© Accessorize

£14 AT ACCESSORIZE UK

River Island Heart Bag

River Island Heart Bag© River Island

£49 AT RIVER ISLAND UK

$110 AT RIVER ISLAND US

Next Pink Cherry Straight Leg Jeans

Next Pink Cherry Straight Leg Jeans© Next

£45 AT NEXT UK

$76 AT NEXT US

3. The Silhouette: Exaggerated Collars and Flares

Harry has long been the champion of the wide-leg trouser, and that isn't changing anytime soon. "Expect flares and exaggerated collars" to be the dominant silhouette in the crowds, says Ellis.

Harry Styles is preparing for the Together Together Tour - starting off in May 2026 in Amsterdam© Getty Images
To make this look work for 2026, look for "a modern take on the 70s disco." This means sharp tailoring, high-waisted corduroy flares, and "pointy" dagger collars that peek out from under sweaters or blazers. As Ellis often discusses on Talk In Wardrobe, it’s all about bringing your fashion A-game to every occasion. For the Harry Styles concert, think Mick Jagger meets modern-day Gucci aesthetic.

Nadine Merabi 'Tatianna' Gold Jumpsuit

Gold sequin jumpsuit© Nadine Merabi

£425 AT NADINE MERABI UK

$615 AT NADINE MERABI US

4. Disco Ball Fever

This new tour is all about 'Ready to Dance' energy. Harry himself has hinted at the high-energy vibe of the new shows, and the fashion is following suit. "For me, that’s giving 70s disco," says Ellis.

Prepare for "disco ball accessories" to take centre stage. We’re talking "disco ball earrings, handbags, and even disco ball fabric mini skirts" that catch every beam of the stage lights. If it sparkles, it’s in.

Etsy Disco All The Time T-Shirt

Etsy Disco All The Time T-Shirt© Etsy

£16.21 AT ETSY UK

$31.23 AT ETSY US

Never Fully Dressed White Sequin Ruched Dress

Never Fully Dressed White Sequin Ruched Dress© Never Fully Dressed

£49 AT NEVER FULLY DRESSED UK

Burga Disco Ball Phone Case

Burga Disco Ball Phone Case

£45.95 AT BURGA UK

$89.95 AT BURGA US

Adidas Originals Disco Samba OG Trainers

Adidas Originals Disco Samba OG Trainers© ASOS

£50 AT ASOS UK

$100 AT NORDSTROM US

5. The Finishing Touches: Quirky Retro Accessories

No Harry-inspired outfit is complete without the jewellery. This season, the trend is shifting toward "pearl colourful necklaces" - a mix of classic sophistication and mismatched "kidcore" beads.

And for the face? "Quirky sunglasses or retro sunglasses" are a non-negotiable. Ellis recommends oversized acetate frames, tinted lenses in shades of amber or rose, and heart-shaped specs that add that signature Harry whimsy.

H&M Yellow Tinted Sunglasses

H&M Yellow Tinted Sunglasses© H&M

£12.99 AT H&M UK

$17.99 AT H&M US

Gucci Heart Sunglasses

Gucci Heart Sunglasses© Gucci

£365 AT MYTHERESA UK

$545 AT FARFETCH UK 

Roxanne First Beaded Necklace

Roxanne First Beaded Necklace© Roxanne First

£98 AT NETAPORTER UK

6. The "Together, Together" Movement

Ultimately, the 2026 tour aesthetic is about more than just clothes. As Ellis puts it: "It’s all about glamour, glitter and movement. Everyone coming together and having one big disco."

The 2026 look is "sequin dresses, metallics, retro tees, and statement jewellery. It’s about fun colours, making fashion exciting and free." Whether you’re in a full sequined jumpsuit or a vintage band tee with perfectly fitted flares, the most important accessory is the confidence to be exactly who you are.

Free People All Night Long Sequin Cape

Free People All Night Long Sequin Cape© Free People

£88 AT FREE PEOPLE UK

$98 AT FREE PEOPLE US

Boohoo Disc Sequin Mini Skirt

Boohoo Disc Sequin Mini Skirt© Boohoo

£18.20 AT BOOHOO UK

$29.20 AT BOOHOO US

Nasty Gal Denim Jewel Strappy Crop Top

Nasty Gal Denim Jewel Strappy Crop Top© Nasty Gal

£17.50 AT NASTY GAL UK

$78 AT BOOHOO US

For more style secrets and insider tips, listen to Ellis Ranson on her podcast, Talk In Wardrobe and follow her on Instagram @ellisransonx.

