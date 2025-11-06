Cat Deeley rocks a new look on This Morning wearing a M&S mini skirt and platform heels

Cat Deeley has confirmed it - we're in mini skirts and tights season. The 49-year-old showed off her fashion credentials wearing a cute Marks & Spencer tweed embellished mini A-line skirt on Thursday's show. Perfect autumn outfit inspiration you say? We can always rely on Cat for that. The A-line shape is flattering whatever to everyone, and with tights is an easy way to ease yourself into mini skirt territory.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley, 49, hosted This Morning on Thursday wearing a monochrome outfit with a 60s vibe.

Cat's skirt is ID-ed as the Marks & Spencer Tweed Embellished Mini A-Line Skirt, £46 $105

She teamed the high street skirt with a Holland & Cooper monochrome blouse, black tights and platform shoes.

Cat's embellished tweed mini skirt is only £46 (or $105 if you're reading this in the states), and detailed with pearl and bead embellishment. It's the cut that I love. This isn't a skin-tight mini, this is a flattering A-line shape. Cat's skirt is stylish in its silhouette, and zips at the back.

© Instagram Cat Deeley opted for a new-in Marks & Spencer skirt on This Morning

What I love about this skirt is that it has a rock 'n' roll edge to it, which is very much in Cat's style DNA. At first glance, the skirt is very much leaning towards the 'party wear' trend, but Cat toned down the outfit with the help of the prim monochrome blouse from Holland & Cooper, the thick black tights and the platform shoes. Had she chose a sexy stiletto or knee-high boots, it would have changed the entire outfit.

Yes, an embellished mini skirt can be dressy, but isn't Cat proof that you can make it a more casual affair too? I'd wear it in the exact same way, but I'd maybe swap those playforms for pointy heels and statement earrings come evening.

A key takeaway from Cat's look is to choose the skirt in the right size for you. Cat looked super comfortable in this outfit while sat on the sofa talking to guests. Shoppers commented that it does run slightly generous. One shopper wrote online: "Beautiful skirt which will be perfect for the Christmas season. Comes up slightly big. Wish I had sized down although might be glad of the extra room on Christmas Day!"

And a word of warning; if you want Cat's M&S skirt, think fast, because it's 'selling fast' according to the M&S website. It is currently available in sizes 6 - 24, but I can't see it'll stay in stock for long at this price.

If you think there's something different about Cat, it's because she's had a subtle hair transformation. The mum-of-two has gone a little warmer with her hair colour for the autumn and winter months, and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

© Instagram Cat Deeley captioned a photo 'New Hair Who Dis' in Instagram Stories

Personal stylist Jess Richardson is a big fan of the mini length, telling us: "Many women (especially those over 40) might think they could never wear a mini, but believe me, you can!"

She added: "The key is choosing the right silhouette and fabric. For example, an A-line mini is universally flattering, while a fitted style will emphasise your curves. When it comes to fabric, structured materials are ideal for taller women, as they hold their shape and help you feel less exposed."