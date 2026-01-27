Katie Holmes gives a masterclass in dopamine dressing with her punchy, mood-boosting knit

Katie Holmes and her NYC street style is constantly lauded for its laidback, yet elevated vibe and she's taken her Manhattan style to the sunny streets of California, having been spotted running errands in LA wearing the brightest, most dopamine-inducing knit. And staying true to her style, it's from an affordable brand.

Stepping out in a gorgeous Harlequin sweater, the actress paired the bright knit with a classic pair of black, tailored slacks and an on-trend pair of leather squared-toe pumps.

AT A GLANCE Katie Holmes was spotted wearing a mood-boosting sweater from Boden, $220 £149.

Her pure cashmere knit features a colorful Harlequin design.

The Dawson's Creek actress teamed it with simple, classic trousers and on-trend pumps.

As is Katie's style, her outfit is a masterclass in an elevated casual outfit, with her minimal approach amped up by her choice of statement knit and subtle yet modern footwear. Black sunglasses and sleek black shoulder bag completed the star's cool, effortless look.

The 46-year-old turned to British brand Boden for her springy, punchy sweater, which is an instant hit of dopamine thanks to its mix of colorful brights.

© Getty Katie's punchy knit is perfect for brightening up your wardrobe

Katie's Boden sweater features a multicolor Harlequin pattern, including shades of pink, red and blue to brighten up a classic knit. The timeless crew neck style is designed to be worn loose, and can be layered over a white tee, like Katie who kept the neckline peeking out, or a white button-down, with the collar popped out for a more office-appropriate look.

Katie artfully gave her jumper the 'French tuck', tucking in one side of the knit to show off her waist.

Dopamine dressing is the easiest way to boost your mood, with clothing in bright playful colours an instant hit of happy over greys, blacks and neutrals.

Priced at $199, it's even more luxurious than it looks thanks to the 100% cashmere knit. As the brand points out, cashmere is one of the most breathable fabrics, making it ideal for layering or throwing on on a spring day.

If Katie's choice of color is too bold for you, the brand has recreated the sweater in a Valentine's-ready pink and red pattern.

Katie's preppy style taps into a big spring trend, with designers including Celine and Prada embracing an 80s preppy vibe, which Katie's sweater perfectly encapsulates. It's a natural progression, too, from winter's love affair with the heritage trend, with Harlequin designs the more fun, flirty side of that look.

Get Katie's look for less

It's not just Boden who has tapped into the trend. Anthropologie's stand-out knit for the season is this English Factory Sweater, $130, sweet with its baby pink and pale blue pattern. Or for a more muted palette, River Island has an argyle patterned cardigan, $104, with browns, greys and teal blue to brighten things up.