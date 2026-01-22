Cat Deeley's heart-print jumper is the one - and it's from the high street

Cat Deeley is wearing her heart on her sleeve - quite literally - on Thursday's This Morning, by donning the sweater of the season - a heart-print jumper that is definitely The One.

Heart prints are always a key player in fashion in the run-up to Valentine's Day, and if you thought it was twee to embrace the romantic print, let Cat's jumper be the proof that they are anything but cliche.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley wore a heart print sweater on This Morning, Thursday January 22.

The 49-year-old's Boden jumper

Cat teamed it with a pair of Donna Ida flared jeans.

Deeley's soft knitted T-shirt is from Boden, confirming that lightweight knitwear is the fashion item to embrace right now. It's warm, without being too heavy and cosy without being hot flush inducing.

© Instagram Cat's embracing the love with her Boden heart print sweater on This Morning

Cat's exact jumper, called the Margot Puff Sleeve T-Shirt, is priced at £89 and even though it's sold out, I'd bookmark the page as it's bound to come back in stock ahead of Valentine's Day.

If you love the shape of the jumper, which is features cute puffed sleeves, a round neck and elbow-length sleeves, the British brand carries the knit in various patterns, including a spring yellow Fair Isle print and a pink and red Fair Isle patterned version.

EXACT MATCH: Boden Margot Puff-Sleeve T-Shirt © Boden £89 AT BODEN

Cat wore hers with a pair of dark denim flared jeans from her go-to denim brand, Donna Ida. She often wears the Minnie style, a super-flattering high waist jean with big side pockets and a flared leg.

Get the look for less

Thankfully, the high street has delivered with plenty of similar heart-print jumpers to Cat, so you can still feel the love even if it isn't Cat's exact piece.

CLOSE MATCH: Tu at Sainsbury's Heart Jumper © TU AT SAINSBURY'S £22.50 AT TU SAINSBURY'S

One of my favourite finds is this white short sleeve jumper from Tu at Sainsbury's, featuring sweet embroidered red hearts. It's priced at £22.50, and currently in stock in sizes 6 - 22.

CLOSE MATCH: Next Heart-Print Polo Top © Next £38 AT NEXT UK

I absolutely love this version from Next, leaning into the polo-top style with a v-neck and collar. It has a cool, oversized fit too.

Cat's recent looks

Take inspiration for your spring wardrobe from Cat's recent This Morning looks.

Wednesday January 21: Cat went with a cool, folk inspired mini dress from Farm Rio, £220.

Tuesday January 20: A yellow jumper from Zara and a pair of Reiss Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans brought the sunny vibes.

© Instagram Cat beamed in a butter yellow jumper on Tuesday's show

Thursday January 15: A super chic grey suit paired with sneakers took Cat's look to a new level. Her LK Bennett suit is on sale, priced at £59 for the blazer and £44 for the wide leg trousers.

Wednesday January 14: Cat teamed a classic suede River Island mini skirt with a cashmere blend £19.90 turtleneck from Uniqlo.