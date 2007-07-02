Romance and fun in Sardinia for young Monegasque royals



Leaving the luxury yacht Pacha III - whose moniker is the boys initials combined with the first three letters of their sister Charlotte's name - Pierre hopped into a small speedboat to explore the white sandy coves which abound along that stretch of the coast. And the ocean-side fun didn't end there. The energetic young royal later used his family vessel as a springboard, launching himself off the side into the sapphire waters, using the ship's anchor chain to claw himself back up to deck.



Located on the north-western tip of the Italian island of Sardinia, Porto Cervo is one of the island's most upmarket destinations. Its combination of old world charm, fantastic nightlife and top-class yachting facilities have made it a popular choice with the jet-set. Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss and Denzel Washington are among the stars who've been spotted enjoying the tranquillity of its sandy shores.



While in town, the Monegasque youngsters could have taken advantage of their A-list credentials to enjoy a night out at The Billionaire's Club, Formula One boss Flavio Briatore's appropriately-named watering hole. The exclusive venue is the jewel in the crown of the area's many clubs and bars. Also popular is the exclusive hotel Cala di Volpe, where visitors can enjoy an aperitif and dinner while taking in fantastic views of the Mediterranean coastline.



Golf fans will also find plenty to keep themselves entertained as the 18-hole Pevero golf course, located between the coves of Cala di Volpe and Pevero, is considered the most beautiful place in the world to enjoy a round or two.