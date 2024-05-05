I stayed at the most exclusive 16th-century mansion in Majorca with historic royal features

Can Bordoy Grand House & Garden really does exceed expectations. Behind its elegant white stone façade, I was swept away by the blissfully calm atmosphere and enchanted at first glance.

Entering via an enclosed and cobble courtyard flooded with tree-dappled sunlight, hotel staff greeted me warmly before showing me through to a tranquil and secluded walled garden - the largest private garden in Majorca's capital Palma - where I relaxed with a refreshing mocktail. I had entered an urban oasis in the middle of the buzzy old town.

© Can Bordoy Inside Can Bordoy Grand House & Garden

The beautiful boutique was once a 16th-century mansion and home to a Sacred Heart primary school, with the design staying true to its roots.

The renovated mansion house, mastered by local architects Paloma Hernaiz and Jaime Oliver, features mature trees, original fixtures, ancient artwork, shaded seating areas, private corners and an elegant pool - all were flawless in style and boasted a magical feel.

Rooms

Each room is a sanctuary of opulence, combining the perfect blend of the classic and contemporary. The rooms are equipped with ultra-plush beds, stone bathrooms, high ceilings, contemporary chairs and a well-stocked minibar, which also acts as a radio, playing ambient jazz music.

© Can Bordoy The suites were premium - and no expense was spared

The bespoke furniture screamed luxe, with its dark wooden frames, thick velvet blue drapes and dimmable lights. A special mention goes to the extra-large King-sized bed that came with luxe white linen and an adjustable mattress – it was pure bliss!

The suite's bathroom was stocked well with Diptyque products

The TV was disguised within a floor-to-ceiling mirror, keeping the illusion of staying in a period mansion. No expense is spared on the bedroom extras, featuring aromatherapy toiletries from Diptyque. Each room clearly reflects the aristocratic architecture, yet at the same time conveys modern decadence.

Spa

With its peaceful and calming environment, it makes perfect sense to come here for some rest and relaxation in their subterranean wellness area. The hotel houses a small spa – suitable to accommodate two guests at a time, accessible via pre-booking.

© Can Bordoy The hotel houses a two-person spa

On arrival, there were softly chiming cymbals and a dimly lit relaxation area, where guests can help themselves to herbal teas and lemon-infused water. The spa suite includes a spacious steam room, a two-person jacuzzi hot tub and a horizontal shower. There are also tented treatment beds in Can Bordoy's garden to allow the healing powers of nature in.

The intimate spa is separate from the outdoor heated garden pool and rooftop plunge pool, so it is particularly peaceful.

The rooftop pool with stunning city views

If you are looking for a dose of vitamin D, head to the rooftop deck which boasts panoramic views of Palma and a glass-bottom plunge pool which also sends refracted light down the main stairs of the building. Alternatively, guests can relax in the tranquil and heated garden pool.

© Can Bordoy The swimming pool was heated

Eat and drink

The hotel has one of the most charming places to eat thanks to its twisted greenery decorating the walls and ceiling. Not only that, the Bordoy family have even picked chairs from French palaces to add to the rustic vibe of the place. Hidden away at the back of the hotel, guests can dine at Botànic restaurant, run by accomplished chef Andrés Benitez.

© Can Bordoy Botanic is loved by tourists and locals alike

The carefully created menu features dishes with locally sourced, seasonal and organic products that are expertly executed and rich in flavour.

The restaurant, which is famous for its inventive vegetarian tapas, also serves an exceptional breakfast buffet with plenty of seeds, fruit and nuts and the most refreshing fresh orange juice and local Cava. In keeping with the house and garden theme, the excellent staff treat guests more like friends.

The area

Many of Palma's best attractions are within walking distance including Castell Bellver, which offers panoramic views overlooking the city and the pine forests that surround this magnificent castle, Palma Cathedral, a Gothic Roman Catholic cathedral on the walls that surrounded Palma's old town, and the Royal Palace of La Almudaina, the official residence of King Felipe and Queen Letizia during their stays in Mallorca.

© Can Bordoy The period mansion house was filled with artwork and green foliage

Being a few short steps away from the hustle and bustle of the city's shopping district, the boutique is ideally situated for keen shoppers. Despite this proximity, I was impressed with the lack of noise and fellow tourist intrusion.

In short, Can Bordoy is an impressive boutique, with beautiful attention to detail. I encourage those seeking solace with the opportunity for local exploration and indulgence to book a state immediately.

To book your stay at Can Bordoy Grand House & Garden, visit booking.com.

