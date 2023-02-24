Beyond Paradise filming locations – see where Kris Marshall and the cast filmed the show The BBC crime show is set in Devon

Kris Marshall is back on the case as DI Humphrey Goodman, but this time he's swapped the sunny shores of Guadeloupe for the British coast. Set to return in Beyond Paradise, the brand-new series will follow the detective as he and fiancée Martha adjust to life in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott in Devon. So, where was the BBC show filmed? You might be surprised to learn the answer…

Where is Beyond Paradise filmed?

While Beyond Paradise is technically set in Devon, the show was mainly filmed in the neighbouring county of Cornwall. Back in 2022, Kris Marshall was spotted shooting scenes near a bridge in Looe town centre, before moving to the fire station. A picturesque fishing harbour famed for its beautiful beachfront, it's hardly surprising that it became a primary filming location.

Beyond Paradise was primarily filmed in Looe, Cornwall

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the show's beautiful locations, actors Felicity Montagu and Dylan Llewellyn revealed what they got up to in between filming. While the Derry Girls alum recalled that he and Zahra Ahmadi would kick back at the cinema, Felicity opened up about exploring the Cornish coastline.

Stars Felicity Montagu and Dylan Llewellyn revealed to HELLO! that they felt "blessed" to film in Cornwall

"I swam around some bays in Fowey and I did some walking," she said. "The countryside's just beautiful and the sea. The sea was so warm at the beginning of the job and then it got colder and colder!"

Reflecting on their time in Cornwall, she added, "We felt very blessed, didn't we Dylan?" to which he replied: "Definitely, it was lovely."

Although most scenes were filmed in Cornwall, last year locals also spotted the cast in regions of Devon, including Tamar Valley, Bere Ferrers and Weir Quay.

