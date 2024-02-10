The best shows to see in London right now: From Six the Musical to ABBA Voyage

Calling all theatre lovers! A night at the theatre has never felt more important. With the dark winter nights that feel like they start at 4pm, and icy temperatures that just keep getting colder, nothing sounds better than cosying up in an auditorium and being immersed in a night of music.

As a self-confessed slave to Sondheim, former performer, and all-round theatre fanatic, me, and my fellow colleagues at HELLO! are here to arm you with a glittering list of shows and performances you need to see right now in London - and it's not all in the West End.

Whether it's an immersive experience like ABBA Voyage, an off-West End production Upstairs at the Gatehouse or our favourite ex-wives causing a storm at the Vaudeville, we are here to review London's best performances so you never miss out on the latest productions.

Songs For A New World

(Left to right) Christopher Cameron, Eleanore Frances, Luke Walsh and Lizzy Parker in Songs for a New World

I have three words for you. Jason Robert Brown. If you didn't see the name of the show and immediately buy tickets then I don't know what to say.

The last time Songs For A New World came to London was back in 2021 when it ran at the London Palladium and now Quite Good Theatre have brought back the life-affirming song cycle for a four-week run Upstairs at the Gatehouse.

For those who don't know the show follows four characters, Woman One, Woman, two, Man One, and Man Two, who, over the course of the performance, confide in the audience and each other their respective challenges.

Christopher Cameron as Man 2 in Songs for a New World, Upstairs at the Gate House

Like the majority of Jason's work, it is musically, exceptionally complex and vocally, incredibly taxing but the cast's ability not only to shine as individuals but strike the perfect balance in ensemble numbers couldn't be denied, particularly in Flying Home, the penultimate song in Act II.

Particular solo standouts were Lizzy Parker's unguarded rendition of I'm Not Afraid of Anything. The Flagmaker, performed by Eleanore Frances was a distinctly heart-wrenching number. Especially when pitted the backdrop of the current state of the world, it didn't fail to bring a tear to the eye.

© Clarissa Debenham,Film Free Photography by Clariss Luke Walsh as Man 1 in Songs for a New World, Upstairs at the Gate House

As for the boys, Luke Walsh's performance of the high-energy King of the World was a sure standout. His sky-high tenor vocals were immaculately contrasted by Christopher Cameron whose vocal depth and unforgettable tone were captured beautifully in She Cries.

What I found most refreshing about the performance was the actor's approach to the vocals. Particularly with Eleanore and Lizzy, the pair did not succumb to oversinging or simply belt at every opportunity. They made what felt like appropriate choices throughout their range to hold back, mix excellently and eventually, belt truthfully.

The life and colour that transpire the cast's performances is the antithesis of the muted costumes and pedestrian set. The only criticism I have of the production is that is deserves a West End venue.

Producer, Kai Wright said: "If having the opportunity to work on Jason Robert Brown’s gorgeous debut piece wasn’t enough of a privilege, I’ve had the absolute joy of working with some truly incredible talent.

"This show holds a very special place in my heart and I hope we’ve managed to create a little magic that touches other people the way in much the same way that it’s inspired us during the process of creating this production."

Where: Upstairs at the Gatehouse, Highgate

When: 9th Feb-3rd March

Tickets: Songs for a New World

Reviewed by: Isabelle Casey, Reporter

SIX

© Dave Benett The cast of SIX are sure to give you a lift!

Listen up, let me tell you a story! I went to the press night for the new cast of SIX and here is what I thought.

The show has reached stratospheric levels of popularity with each queen cast in the show acquiring their own cohort of superfans. Whenever there is a cast change I can't even imagine the pressure on the newbies to diversify their role and give it a different spin to the queen before them.

Cast-wise the creative team mixed things up a lot whilst still staying true to the identifiable traits of the characters and naturally, several things stood out for me.

© Dave Benett Janiq Charles has taken on the role of Katherine Parr

Janiq Charles as Katherine Parr was an exceptional choice. Casting a Trinidadian actress in this role was a choice that should have been made sooner. Her rich vocals had a velvety depth I haven't heard vocally in that role before (and I've seen the show three times…). Not to mention the fact that I couldn't stop watching her all the way through the performance, she is a captivating performer and her stage presence is impeccable.

Kayleigh McKnight arguably has one of the most iconic songs in the whole show, Heart of Stone, and having heard the song performed countless times, I was so impressed with her vocal choices and how she switched it up. And I mean up, because she wasn't just flawing the audience with her crystal-clear belt, but also when she showed off her soprano range in her vocal add-libs which were a very welcome change of pace.

© Dave Benett Kayleigh Mcknight plays Jane Seymour

All in all, I had a great evening, it's hard not to with such an uplifting tracklist what I will say though, as the show keeps going I couldn't help but feel the slightly OTT, 'panto-like' elements of the production being slightly more elevated. Whether it was the pressure of press night, I don't know but overall, it's certainly a solid cast and brilliant show.

Where: The Vaudeville Theatre

When: Now until 23 April 2024

Tickets: SIX the Musical

Reviewed by: Isabelle Casey, Reporter

ABBA Voyage

ABBA Voyage takes place in a purpose-built arean at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

"SOS they didn't play Super Trouper!" was my immediate criticism as I left the custom-built arena but other than depriving me of my favourite ABBA number, you can't walk away from ABBA Voyage without feeling impressed, even if it's just at how realistic the band appear.

The experience does exactly what it says on the tin and gives you as close to an authentic concert from the famed Eurovision band as you could want. I was in the standing area rather than the stadium seating towards the back, and I'm glad we were not only for dancing purposes but also I think it really helped to feel fully immersed in the experience.

The seating was very far back, and although I suppose it would help to take in the entirety of the spectacle, I do think it wouldn't have been the experience it was had I not been on the floor.

© Dave Benett Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and BjÃ¶rn Ulvaeus at the World Premiere of ABBA Voyage

The live backing singers and band were exquisite and really got the energy going in the room, another reason why being near the front was a good choice as you could feel the energy they were giving off.

Where: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford

When: Now until 25 November 2024

Tickets: ABBA Voyage

Reviewed by: Isabelle Casey, Reporter

Coming up...

Elvis Evolution

The King of Rock and Roll returns! This November, Elvis Evolution is launching in London, and if you loved ABBA Voyage, then you better get a jump on the waitlist. Thanks to thousands of unseen personal photos and home video footage, Elvis himself will take to the stage, via state-of-the-art AI and holographic projection.

Culminating in a nostalgic and mesmerising celebration of music, Elvis Evolution allows fans to "experience his meteoric rise to fame, larger-than-life persona, and the cultural movement he catalysed in the 1950s and 1960s."

Stay tuned for a review!