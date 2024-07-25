Four days in an adults-only luxury resort on a sunny Greek island… that was a quick yes from me! As all parents know, the daily life of juggling caring for children, work and running a house is seriously full on, so any chance we get to unwind and just focus on ourselves, well, we're there.

I'd visited Rhodes as a teenager with friends and adored the hot weather, beautiful scenery of azure seas and ancient towns, and the delicious cuisine, so revisiting this island was particularly special.

© HEINZ TROLL A water bungalow at the hotel

Ella Resorts' Elissa Adults-Only Lifestyle Beach Resort is situated on the coast at Kallithea, which is on the northeast tip of Rhodes between Rhodes Town and Faliraki. It's a beautiful spot, set back from the road and facing out to sea with a pretty beach beside the hotel.

The resort

Arriving at the resort, you feel instantly relaxed, taking in the chilled vibes and the elegant, white-washed architecture. I was shown to my room – a stunning junior suite opening onto a shared swimming pool with a sea view. And now breathe…

The hotel wowed me with the number of pools, 15 in total, meaning each one feels relaxed and quiet with enough sun loungers to go around.

© HEINZ TROLL The rooms are elegantly designed

Greek food is everything so of course mealtimes were super important to me on this trip, and the hotel's four restaurants did not disappoint. Fanes is the main buffet-style restaurant serving Mediterranean food; the selection of dishes to try blew me away.

For a romantic evening meal with sea views, it has to be the resort's seafood spot Kavos where Michelin-starred Alexandros Tsiotinis has designed a fine dining a la carte menu, and you can sample the catch of the day. I ate the best taramasalata of my life here; you must try it.

© HEINZ TROLL A meal at the Fourni restaurant

Meat lovers will head to the hotel's specialty restaurant Fourni for everything from steak to a la carte grill suppers, while Masari is the place to go for sushi crafted by the renowned Thanos Stasinos.

I adored the aptly-named Breakfast Stories restaurant for my morning meal – the oven-baked eggs were sublime, as was the wonderful jam selection. Istrio bar by the main pool is a great spot for a bite to eat at lunchtime.

Wellness and entertainment

Relaxation is the primary focus here, so I felt it my duty to try out the Ella Wellness & Spa, which boasts a fantastic heated indoor pool and several steam and sauna rooms. The Signature Ella Journeys treatments rooted in Greek traditions put you fully in the island zone.

© HEINZ TROLL The spa at the Elissa resort

If you enjoy working out while on holiday, the resort has its own gym – with equipment made from eco-friendly materials – tennis and padel courts, yoga and pilates classes and watersports on offer.

In the evenings, there is plenty on offer, from in-house bands providing entertainment, to the wonderful 'cinema under the stars' where guests can lie on pool lounger-beanbags, cocktail in hand and watch a movie outdoors. We saw the classic Breakfast at Tiffany's.

If you like wine tasting, book yourself in for a session at Elissa's wine cellar Kelaro with the resort's esteemed wine connoisseur, Nikolas Giannopoulos, where guests can taste outstanding wines and learn about ancient Greek wine culture. Our group had such a fun evening trying local wines and rating them for body, smell, taste and colour. My favourite was the light rosé La Tour Melas Idylle, one of the best rosés I've ever tasted.

The boat trip from Rhodes Town was fantastic

Island excursions

One of my stand-out memories from the trip was the hotel's amazing Cooking in the Fields experience. We hopped on a minibus and travelled to a local farm, lined with olive trees, as Michalis and his family taught us how to cook traditional Greek recipes. Rolling our own stuffed vine leaves was such fun. We sipped local wine, a welcoming shot of ouzo and listened as we heard tales of the family's farming history.

What an amazing day cooking in the fields

Venturing outside the resort is a must for anyone who is interested in Greek culture, so I couldn't wait to explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the medieval city of Rhodes.

Wandering around the quaint streets, one gazes at an incredible blend of architectural styles from Gothism, to the Byzantine and Ottoman eras.

Did you know that Rhodes is called the ‘Island of the Knights’ and the beautiful castle in Rhodes Town was the Palace of Grand Master? The fortress was originally built by the Knights Hospitaller and is now a museum, giving a glimpse into the island's fascinating heritage. After soaking in the history, you can't help browsing the charming shops and stopping for an ice cream.

I loved exploring Rhodes Town

The resort can also organise for you to take a sunset boat tour from the port at Rhodes Town – a special way to see the island. As we view the mainland from the boat, our captain tells us of the many marriage proposals he's helped organise on board.

Back at the resort, I get my fill of rest and relaxation and soak in the peaceful atmosphere. I love my life as a mum and my children bring me daily joy, yet occasionally it's such a treat to recharge. Elissa resort is a parents' haven for sure.

Rooms at Elissa Adults-Only Lifestyle Beach Resort start at £165 per night this summer. Visit ellaresorts.com