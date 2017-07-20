Nell McAndrew's active family holiday in Lanzarote Nell took her two children to the Club La Santa resort

Club La Santa states that it is the number one sports and active holiday resort in the world and after spending time there, I can understand why! Situated on the breath-taking, north-west coast of Lanzarote, offering over forty different sports and activities all under beautiful blue skies, it really didn't disappoint. Whenever I have been on holiday in the past, the first thing that I have always packed are my trainers so it quickly became clear that Club La Santa was the perfect place for me! Even before having children I could only sit or lay for a short time before wanting to join in with beach volleyball, table tennis or do a few lengths of the pool.

But I also really liked how relaxed Club La Santa is and being surrounded by people wearing sportswear with no make-up made me feel right at home. As the mums and dads reading this will know, travelling anywhere with children is never plain-sailing. So the fact that Lanzarote is only a four-hour flight away from London and Club La Santa is only a twenty to thirty minute transfer from Arrecife airport, certainly makes it even more appealing.

What's also nice is that the resort is not just for families, there's something for everyone. I discovered that sports enthusiasts, groups and solo travellers are also very well catered for at this resort. Club la Santa is also host to its very own Ironman, and attracted 1600 athletes in May 2017, (registration is already open if you fancy taking part in the 27th edition on the 26th May 2018! You can register via ironmanlanzarote.com.)

As well as being active, the on site Wellness Centre is worth a visit and children are allowed in at certain times for a small five euro charge. Both my mum and I tried a sports massage with Yann, which was amazing and we would highly recommend it! In fact every member of staff we came across were incredible friendly and helpful and we were made to feel at home from the beginning.

As we arrived we were shown around the resort and given the schedule list of all that was on offer over the next few days. And wow - from 7am there was a huge amount of activities taking place each day so there was never time to get bored. The schedule for Monday included Pilates, kayaking, Zumba, squash, running, walking, swimming, weight-training, kid's play time, ultimate abs, stretch and relax, aerial Pilates and more. There really was something to cover all ages and all abilities.

Here are some of the activities that we managed to try out on our stay at Club La Santa…. First up swimming! There is a heated children's pool next to a larger non-heated pool that has a diving board which my son enjoyed trying out (we did go into the refreshing diving pool but I wasn’t brave enough to jump in off the diving board!) There are also a further two heated 50m swimming pools. The newest one has eight lanes and timing clocks at both ends of the pool. Club la Santa is the only resort in the world with three 50 metre swimming pools.

Street Workout was suitable for all fitness levels, every session is different. Team work was the main focus. It was fun and a great way to enjoy exercise outdoors and I loved being able to do this class with my son.

And for those who want to relax, it's not all about sport at Club La Santa, The Green Team put on a very entertaining show for guests to enjoy.

Yoga is a popular activity here, which can be enjoyed in the South side of the complex in the area called The Volcano because of the amazing view.

Walking back from our lovely evening meal at El Lago, I couldn’t resist taking this picture…..

I would also highly recommend trying the fresh smoothies from El Lago, so delicious and nutritious!

Kayaks are available at any time. This was great as I was able to enjoy with both children taking turns in a large kayak with me, then my son using a smaller one on his own.

Here we are taking part in the Body Attack class which was led by the super energetic and multi talented Nathalie from the Green Team. I loved that both my children joined in for part of the class.

I did three laps of the lagoon, waving to my mum and children every time I was opposite Club la Santa.

Would we go back? Absolutely, I'm already checking out flight prices for later on in the year!

FAMILY TRIED AND TESTED CHEAT SHEET

When to go:

Lanzarote has a warm climate all year round. Summer temperatures normally range between 25 to 30C and winter temperatures between 17 and 22C. Perfect climate for exercising outdoors!

Where to stay:

I would love to stay in the South area of the complex. The apartments look newly built but most of all I like the calmer feel around that area. I didn't get chance to check out the inside of these apartments or find out the prices (I am presuming that they will be more expensive) but I think my perfect spot would be apartment numbers 507 to 510. Close to the running track and also El Lago restaurant to enjoy a smoothie, with a view out towards the Lagoon to feel more tranquil and relaxed on an evening.

Child-friendly activities:

My children both enjoyed the pools. The large pool next to the children's pool would have been better if heated so I could have both children in the same area. The children's pool can get overcrowded at times. They also both really enjoyed the beach area. Having the freedom to use the kayaks at any time is brilliant. Older children can go out in to the lagoon while younger children play in the sand.

Top tips:

I recommend taking a fleece or something warm as Lanzarote has a North-East Trade Wind and the temperature can drop on an evening.

Things to avoid:

Club La Santa offer so many activities that you can feel like you need to cram as much in to your holiday as possible but it’s important to remember to rest as well so you don’t go home feeling more exhausted than when you arrived!

On my next visit I would hope to see that the outdoor gym had been given a make-over and been developed, renewing the weights and adding pull up bars. To be able to lift weights outdoors and create a CrossFit area including wall balls, dumbells and rings would be a great addition to the facilities for many people to enjoy.

For more information and booking visit clublasanta.co.uk or call 0161 790 9890. Prices start from £644 for a 'comfort' one bedroom apartment for 7 nights, which sleeps up to 3 adults and a child under 15 years.

