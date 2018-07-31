See Lady Amelia Windsor's Ibizan holiday diary The 22-year-old has been sharing photos from her trip on Instagram

Lady Amelia Windsor appears to be having the best time travelling in the Balearic Islands on a sun-soaked summer holiday. The 22-year-old has spent the past week in Ibiza with her sister Lady Marina, and she's been keeping her Instagram followers updated with her travels every step of the way.

Amelia, who is 38th in line to the throne, stayed at Sol Beach House in Ibiza, and shared a photo of the resort with the caption: "I spy Paradiso." The model also posted photos of herself relaxing on the beach and on her balcony at the hotel, which is located on the seafront at Santa Eulalia Bay.

The hotel promises a "chic yet laid-back ambiance" on the opposite side of the island to the lively area of San Antonio. A stay costs from £176 per night, and the guests can take advantage of facilities including three swimming pools with sea views, a gym and restaurant.

Other photos shared by Amelia show her looking stylish in a red bikini and polka dot skirt, as well as a snap of her on the beach at sunset wearing a gorgeous Michael Kors summer dress. "Mel and the Moon," she captioned the photo.

The model also shared photos from restaurant Can Suldat, a quirky eatery located up the coast from where she has been staying. One snap displayed the eclectic décor, which she captioned: "Colours and Candles." Another showed Amelia's older sister Lady Marina standing in the restaurant wearing a sleeveless top and floaty skirt. "Glow worm," Amelia wrote alongside the snap.

Amelia has been travelling around Europe a lot over the past few weeks, and visited Rome and Anzio in Italy for a short break at the beginning of July. The stylish royal also visited Paris for Couture Fashion Week and also spent time at Lake Como and Capri.