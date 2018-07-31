Spanish royals start their summer holidays: see the pics The family visit Majorca every summer

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain appeared in high spirits as they held their annual photo call at the start of their summer holidays on Sunday. The Spanish royals are taking their traditional summer break in Majorca with their daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia – where they visit every year.

The family always stay at their summer residence, Marivent Palace, located on the outskirts of Palma de Mallorca. The residence has a privileged position on the headland next to Cala Major, and offers the family peace and privacy to relax during their summer break. While the palace is off-limits while the royals are in residence, in 2017 the gardens were officially opened to the public for free, allowing visitors the opportunity to explore the perfectly-landscaped grounds and beautiful sculptures that surround the home.

Although the royals will stay at Marivent Palace, they decided to host their 2018 photoshoot at a different palace in Majorca – Almudaina Palace – located opposite Palma's cathedral. The royal palace is also one of the most popular sightseeing attractions in Palma, and is open to members of the public all year round.

With the Mediterranean ocean in the background and the glowing sun, the palace served as the perfect backdrop for the family photoshoot. Queen Letizia and her daughters looked effortlessly glamorous as they twinned together in the most subtle way. All three beat the heat in keyhole detail dresses and strappy sandals in a mixture of whites and cool pastels. Letizia went for an elegant all-white dress by Hugo Boss, which featured a fitted top, nipped in waist and full skirt, with pretty keyhole dots all over.

Leonor, 12, echoed her mother in a cornflower blue smock-style dress from Zara, which was decorated using the same keyhole-style embellishments. It also featured ruffled sleeves and a scalloped hem, and she teamed it with a pair of gold glittery sandals by Sarah World. Her 11-year-old sister Sofia went for a pretty white dress by Massimo Dutti which featured keyhole details down the front and along the drop waist, and wore sandals that matched Leonor's. Their father, King Felipe, kept his cool in a blue and cream pinstripe linen suit.

The family holiday comes after the young princesses spent the month of July at summer camp in the USA, so that they could mix with boys and girls of different countries and cultures and acquire "new knowledge and experiences".