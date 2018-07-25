See where the European royals are spending their summer holidays

Loading the player...

From Prince William and Kate's family getaway to Mustique to the Queen's annual trip to Balmoral, the royals are each enjoying their own well-deserved holidays during the summer break. See where the European royals are spending the summer…

The Queen and Prince Philip: Balmoral, Scotland

The Queen kicked off her summer holiday in Balmoral on 19 July, and is currently believed to be staying at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate until her official residence, Balmoral Castle, closes to tourists at the end of July. The seven-bedroom stone house is her preferred choice every year, while the main house is being prepared. It is located one mile from the castle and was frequently used by Prince Charles and Princess Diana when they would visit in the summer. Nowadays, the lodge houses important guests or other royal family members.

Prince William and Kate: Mustique, the Caribbean

Mustique has long been a favourite holiday destination of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and they returned to the Caribbean island earlier in July for their first holiday as a family of five with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate's family, the Middletons, are also believed to have joined. Mustique, which is a favourite with royalty and celebrities alike, is extremely exclusive. It has around 100 luxury villas and operates a no-fly zone over the area, which would be perfect for the Cambridges and their young children. The royals would be able to soak up the sun and enjoy some relaxed, carefree downtime away from the public eye.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway: Mågerø, Norway

The Norwegian royal family have travelled to their country house in Mågerø, which is located by the oceanside at Tjøme, south of Tønsberg. And they had a special reason to celebrate on Friday, as Haakon turned 45 with a low-key family gathering at their private summer residence.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain: Majorca

Although they are yet to depart for their holidays, King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expected to take their annual summer break in Majorca in August with their daughters, Princess Leonor, 12, and Infanta Sofia, 11. The family stay at their residence, Marivent Palace, every summer. It's shaping up to be an exciting summer for the two young princesses, who are spending the month of July at a summer camp in America to acquire "new knowledge and experiences".

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden: Sainte Maxime, France

The Swedish royals took a family holiday to Sainte Maxime, France, with their two young sons at the end of June. The South of France is a favourite holiday destination of the couple, who visited St. Tropez with Carl Philip's younger sister Princess Madeleine, her husband Chris O'Neill, and their two young children at a similar time last year.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece: Capri, Italy

Princess Maria-Olympia has been enjoying a fun summer of travel, visiting the Italian town of Capri following a short trip to the UK, where she was lucky enough to visit Wimbledon and her "happy place", Farmington, Gloucestershire. But it doesn't look like her summer adventures will stop there; the 21-year-old has now returned to her native Greece, where she has been sailing around and visited the island of Sifnos at the weekend.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander: Wassenaar, the Netherlands

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander will be spending one last summer at their home, Villa Eikenhorst in Wassenaar, before they move residence to Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague. Speaking at their annual summer photocall, the King reportedly revealed that his daughters have “screen-less weeks” without phones and iPads. Maxima admitted that her daughters complain in the beginning when their electronics are taken away. Though she noted, “What is beautiful: the first days it is difficult, but they come with games and we sit together longer at the table."

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark: Gråsten, Denmark

The Danish royals have travelled to their summer residence, Grasten Palace, with their children, Prince Christian, 12, Princess Isabella, 11, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, seven. The family visit each summer, while Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe II, is in residence at Marselisborg Palace, a two-hour drive away.