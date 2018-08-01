Love Island star Charlie Brake whisks Ellie Brown away for lavish Monaco holiday They're living the dream!

They may not have made it through to the Love Island final, but Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown are still living the dream! After spending the last couple of weeks together in London, Charlie has whisked his girlfriend away on a lavish holiday to Monaco, where she has been introduced to his dad – and their incredible jet-set lifestyle.

The couple got their trip off to the best possible start by taking a helicopter ride over Monte-Carlo together. Sharing a video from the trip on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, an excited Ellie wrote: "What an experience!"

Charlie Brake took Ellie Brown on a helicopter ride over Monte-Carlo

And the exciting experiences haven't stopped there, as Ellie and Charlie spent Wednesday on a yacht with his brother Tom and their dad, who lives in Monaco since selling his stake in the family business. Ellie posted a snap of herself posing on board the luxury boat, as well as a kissing her boyfriend, writing: "Obsessed with you."

Charlie has been introducing Ellie to his luxury lifestyle since revealing that his family are worth millions after selling their catering business. The Islander's wealth comes from his family's former business Brakes, a catering supply company which was established by Charlie's grandfather and two brothers in 1958. The family sold their shareholding for £434million, and the business as a whole for £1.2billion, leaving Charlie in the lucky position where he doesn't need to work.

Ellie has been sharing photos from their incredible trip on Instagram

The 23-year-old's wealth is evident on his social media channels, which show his regular holidays and amazing home. Charlie lives in Hyde Park Gardens Mews, where the average property costs around £3.18million in July 2018. His terraced house is located on a pretty cobbled street, with a vibrant blue door and fittingly, his black Ferrari parked outside. "The new gaff #mewsliving," Charlie captioned a photo of his house, while he simply captioned another, "Home."

