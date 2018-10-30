David and Victoria Beckham cuddle up to kangaroos and koalas in Australia – and their photos are adorable This looks like the dream family holiday

Victoria Beckham switched her trademark glamour for a cosy fleece as she joined her family for a day out at a wildlife park in Australia on Tuesday. The fashion designer, who was previously spotted wearing heels at the beach, looked dressed down and relaxed in a sweet snap showing her coming face to face with a group of kangaroos.

Her husband David Beckham was clearly excited about the trip and shared a series of photos of himself and his family meeting animals including koalas, kangaroos and red pandas. The snaps were taken from Symbio Wildlife Park, a zoo in Helensburgh, on the outskirts of Sydney, where they have spent the past week.

Victoria Beckham met kangaroos in Symbio Wildlife Park

The family travelled to Australia for the Invictus Games, which David was acting as an ambassador for. The retired footballer took his sons to watch some of the sporting fixtures, but has also enjoyed a number of other activities, including climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge while Victoria and daughter Harper enjoyed a girly day of pampering.

Their holiday has been action-packed, as they started their trip with a visit to Glenworth Valley Outdoor Adventures, a 3,000-acre wilderness property located an hour's drive outside of Sydney. The site offers adventures such as horse riding, kayaking, quad biking, and abseiling – which David, Cruz and Romeo tried out.

David shared photos with a koala

David shared a photo of himself and his sons wearing their helmets and safety harnesses for abseiling on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, as well as a photo of himself starting his descent down a wall. "Slightly nervous," he captioned the snap. The family are also said to have tried their hand at quad biking during the day out.

The retired footballer appeared excited by their day out

While David and Victoria appear to be having fun on their trip, it got off to a dramatic start as they fell victim to an attempted burglary at their Cotswolds home in Great Tew, Oxfordshire. Photos obtained by Mail Online show a gang of balaclava-clad men caught on CCTV, trying to scale the side of the property using a ladder and peering into the mansion. They were chased away and police were immediately called to the £6million home. According to the report, guests at the nearby Soho Farmhouse also spotted the thieves and ran to scare them off.

