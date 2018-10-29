Geri Horner and son Monty enjoy amazing US adventure This looks so much fun!

He may not even be two, but Geri Horner and Christian Horner’s son Monty is better travelled than many grown-ups! The toddler is currently enjoying a bucket list trip to America with his famous parents, which has included visiting both California and Texas over the past week.

The family are currently in Los Angeles, where they have visited many of the city’s most famous attractions, including Paramount Studios. Geri shared a photo of herself and her son at the famous film studios on Saturday, writing: "Today showing Monty around the Paramount studios."

Geri and her son Monty visited Paramount Studios

Geri and Christian also enjoyed a night out watching LA Lakers basketball team play. The Spice Girls singer later shared a photo of them both standing courtside, telling fans: "Amazing night."

Previously, the couple spent some time in both Dallas and Austin, Texas, where Geri gave a rare performance on stage with a band. "Jammin with the big guns. Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m yours," she captioned a clip of herself performing. The doting mum also shared an amusing photo of her adorable toddler surrounded by members of the Dallas Cowgirls cheerleading squad, writing: "#dallascowgirls cooing over Monty."

Geri and her husband Christian watched the LA Lakers

Geri and Monty have been in America to support Christian during two major racing events – the United States Grand Prix, which took place in Austin, and the Mexican Grand Prix, which was held over the weekend.

The singer regularly travels to support her husband at various racing events; Christian is the Team Principal of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team and his work sees him jet around the world to destinations including Abu Dhabi, Japan and Monaco.

The family previously visited Texas

Geri and Christian tied the knot in May 2015 before welcoming their son in January 2017. Geri is also a mum to 12-year-old daughter Bluebell Madonna, whose father is her former partner, screenwriter Sacha Gervasi, and stepmum to Christian’s daughter Olivia.

