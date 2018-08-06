Rod Stewart's son Aiden steals the show with his dance moves during rare appearance at concert The seven-year-old has inherited his famous dad's moves!

Rod Stewart was an incredibly proud dad during his recent concert in Nashville, USA, when his seven-year-old son Aiden joined him on stage. The little boy captured the hearts of the live audience as he showcased his floss dance moves before spontaneously break dancing in front of hundreds of fans. Aiden's mum Penny Lancaster shared footage of her son's big moment on her Instagram account. "Flossing in Nashville @sirrodstewart," she captioned the post. Fans were just as impressed as the audience with Aiden's moves. "This just made my day," one wrote, while another said: "That was so cute!" A third added: "He's sure got rhythm."

Rod Stewart's son has the moves!

Aiden is Rod's youngest child. The singer has a total of eight children, and shares Aiden and 12-year-old son Alastair with wife Penny. He is also dad to Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1964 to then-girlfriend Susannah Boffey when the pair were teenagers. Rod shares three children with Alana Stewart - Kimberley Stewart, born in 1979, Sean Stewart, born in 1980, and Ruby Stewart, born in 1987 to Kelly Emberg. He then shares Renee Stewart, born in 1992, and Liam Stewart, born in 1994, with model Rachel Hunter.

The little boy stole the show at his dad's concert

Penny has previously revealed that she gets on well with Rod's other children, and joked that Rod was the "most demanding" member of the family. In an interview with the Sunday People, the TV presenter admitted: "Rod has always been like my third child and my most demanding boy out of the three. When Rod is on tour, in hotel rooms, and after the euphoria of a show, with millions of fans screaming 'I love you', he comes home and then he's just Dad, he's not Sir Rod Stewart anymore. It must be a bump back to earth. So he requires a lot of my attention."