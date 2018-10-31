The reason why Princess Beatrice flew to Laos after the royal wedding The Princess has travelled to Asia for a very special reason

Princess Beatrice spent a week in South East Asia following the royal wedding for a very special cause – to run a half marathon supporting a children's hospital. The 30-year-old, who served as maid of honour at her sister Princess Eugenie's big day, travelled to Laos a week later where she joined a group of friends to run the Luang Prabang Half Marathon.

A keen runner, Beatrice previously became the first royal to run the London Marathon in 2010, and completed this race to benefit Lao Friends Hospital for Children. The Princess carried out a number of engagements on behalf of charity Friends without a Border during her week-long trip to Laos, including opening the hospital's expanded Neonatal Unit, where she met many of the staff and patients there.

Princess Beatrice ran a half marathon in Laos, following completing the London Marathon in 2010

Princess Beatrice also attended the Lao Friends Second Annual Gala Dinner in Luang Prabang. As well as addressing the attendees, the royal was spotted mingling with fellow guests while looking stylish in a black floral print dress.

Laos borders both Thailand and Vietnam and is a popular destination for backpackers. The half marathon Princess Beatrice took part in would have given her a great tour of the UNESCO World Heritage town of Luang Prabang on the 13.1 mile route, passing the National Museum and various landmarks and temples.

The Princess spent a week in Luang Prabang

Princess Beatrice's trip to Asia came just a week after she took a leading role in her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, by acting as maid of honour. Looking stylish in a Ralph & Russo ensemble, Beatrice was every inch the proud sister as she sat alongside their mum Sarah Ferguson in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Speaking in a joint interview with Vogue in the summer the sisters' bond was evident, with Beatrice saying of her younger sibling: "Euge is amazing. She's a very modern bride." The pair have even said they are each other's "rock", as they share the same experiences of being young working royals.

