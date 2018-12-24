Strictly's Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev arrive for Christmas holiday after Gatwick drone drama The couple were delayed due to problems at Gatwick Airport

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are doing something different for Christmas this year, after jetting away for a holiday in India. The Countdown host shared a photo after finally touching down at their far-flung destination on Sunday, following a two day delay caused by the shutdown at Gatwick Airport.

"53 hours later, we made it out of Gatwick!!! Thanks to Lindsey and the rest of the aircrew coming down from Manchester to get us in the air, big cheers as we left the runway! Happy holidays from India," Rachel captioned a photo of herself sat in front of a Christmas tree at their hotel, wearing a colourful floral dress and sandals.

The 32-year-old previously told a follower that they were going "looking for tigers" during their holiday, which was unfortunately delayed due to the problems caused by drones flying over Gatwick Airport on Thursday. "Flight rescheduled for two days' time," she tweeted. "Blimmin drones. Least we're home, sleep and a shower calling! #Gatwick #Drones."

Although their Christmas will be different to the norm, Rachel and Pasha will still be able to uphold the tradition they have started during their festive holiday, as the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant previously revealed they had taken to buying a Christmas decoration from every destination they visit.

"We do have an official Christmas tree ceremony at home. Because Pasha and I, wherever we’ve travelled in the world, we buy a little Christmas decoration as our souvenir," Rachel told Countdown host Nick Hewer on the show. "So I'll do the tree and I'll leave them ones, so we can remember where we've been and put them on together at the end. And then turn it on but we're the only ones that are there but it's great."

