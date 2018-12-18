Inside Sam Faiers' lavish Maldives Christmas holiday - amid 'copying' drama She's putting the controversy behind her

Sam Faiers isn't letting accusations that she copied childrenswear designs from a small business stop her from enjoying her family holiday. The Mummy Diaries star has travelled to the Maldives for a Christmas break with her partner Paul and their two young children, Paul and Rosie, and has been sharing photos from the lavish getaway on Instagram.

The mum-of-two has launched a new Instagram account dedicated to showing her family "adventures", and showed baby Rosie, one, tucking into some room service once they'd finally landed at their five star resort. "Living her best life. After a 9 hour flight, 2 hours stop at Male airport then onto our sea plane for 40 mins we finally made it," Sam wrote.

Sam Faiers is on holiday in the Maldives with her family

Sam also couldn't resist sharing a clip from their sea plane flight, showing the stunning crystal clear sea below them. "Soo surreal," she told her followers. The 27-year-old and her family are staying at the Finolhu Maldives resort, a five-star property that boasts amenities including a spa, swimming pool and several restaurants and bars. There is also a kids' club where Paul and Rosie could go should Sam and her boyfriend want some free time to try activities such as snorkelling or scuba diving.

The Mummy Diaries star shared a sweet photo of daughter Rosie at their resort

It certainly appears like the family are making the most of their stay. Sam's photos show "water baby" Paul enjoying their private swimming pool, while a video showcased their amazing villa, which has a huge terrace, separate living room and outdoor bathroom.

Paul has been enjoying the family's private pool

Upon her arrival in the Maldives, Sam took to social media to respond to accusations that she had copied designs for her new childrenswear line, My Little Darlin, from another small business. Taking to her Insta Stories, Sam wrote: "I never comment on stuff like this, but I felt this needed to be addressed. I always try and support small businesses where possible and tag brands who so kindly send things to myself and my family. Naturally I can't post everything but I do my best."

