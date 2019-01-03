James Middleton looks loved-up with new girlfriend on exotic St Barths holiday They look besotted!

James Middleton appears to have found love again following his split from long-term girlfriend Donna Air. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother hasn’t been able to hide his affection for his new girlfriend after whisking her away for an exotic getaway in St Barths over the New Year.

The couple were spotted kissing while sitting on a jetty in the sea at the five-star Eden Rock resort, and have also been pictured walking along the beach with James’ mum Carole Middleton, who has joined them for the winter holiday. Pippa Middleton and her husband James have also joined the group for their first family holiday with their son Arthur, who was born in October.

James Middleton is on holiday in St Barths with his new girlfriend

Meanwhile, Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams have also travelled out to St Barths with their baby boy Theo. The couple were seen enjoying a day at the beach with James and his new girlfriend, and soaked up the sun as they reclined together on the jetty.

The group’s choice of holiday destination comes as no surprise; Eden Rock is owned by James and Spencer’s family, and they have all previously been on winter breaks there together. The luxury resort has only recently re-opened its doors to the public after being left badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in September 2017 and undergoing extensive renovation work.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are also on holiday with the couple

Pippa’s mother-in-law Jane Matthews took the opportunity to add even more special touches to the hotel to ensure it is even better than ever, including redesigning and refurbishing all of the rooms, and adding two new suites with spacious private pools. Meanwhile, three brand new suites will open at the top of the rock in 2019, offering stunning sea views. Perhaps Pippa, James and the rest of their group will have the opportunity to be the first to stay there?

