Kate Middleton's brother James flaunts super toned body on holiday workout He went for a topless run with Spencer Matthews

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother, James Middleton, has joined their sister Pippa and her family on a winter break in St Barts for New Year celebrations. Pippa landed on the island with her husband James Matthews on Sunday and their 11-week-old baby son Arthur. They are also joined by Pippa's brother-in-law, Spencer Matthews, his wife Vogue Williams and their three-month-old child Theodore. James has certainly got into the swing of the island's relaxing spirit, and has let his hair down (or, to be more precise - taken his top off!) while taking a jog with Spencer and a female friend. In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, all three looked toned and tanned while they worked off the Christmas turkey.

READ: Downton Abbey fans delighted at the Queen awarding this actor in New Year Honours

Vogue has shared a bikini photo from the private holiday

St Barths was an obvious choice for a family trip, as the Matthews family own the luxury hotel Eden Rock on the Caribbean island, and Pippa has visited the island for winter holidays with James before. Vogue has also given fans an inside glimpse of the luxury trip, sharing Instagram videos from their hotel room. In one video, she showed off her colourful beach wardrobe, and in another she proudly coos over Teodore who is laughing.

READ: Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper shock with new tattoos

The trip comes after the Middletons spent the festivities at home in Berkshire for little Arthur's first Christmas! Opening up earlier in the year about how they celebrate, James revealed: "I welcome people into our family home," before adding: "I want it to feel like it's their home. "There'll be turkey, champagne and some wine.." He then continued: "For me it's all about family… It's one where we can all regroup."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.