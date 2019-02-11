Win a luxury holiday for you and your Valentine in the UK or Morocco We're feeling romantic!

We're feeling romantic with Valentine's Day in the air – and are delighted to offer two lucky couples the opportunity to win a super-romantic mini break for two, one in the stunning Berkshire countryside, the other in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

Our first beautiful location is the 5-star, super-luxe Relais Chateaux Vineyard Hotel and Spa. Tucked away in a quiet part of Berkshire's glorious countryside, it's the perfect place for wine enthusiasts (both experts and complete beginners). Boasting an amazing 30,000 bottles of wine in its remarkable wine cellar, the hotel's wine credentials are second to none. The décor is modern yet classic, a perfect mix of smart sophistication with a laid back vibe running through. In fact, the hotel's owner Sir Peter Michael owns a winery in California and spent much of his life in the Golden State, an influence which is palpable the more time you spend in the hotel.

We're offering one lucky reader and their significant other a two-night stay, including a spectacular Judgement of Paris tasting dinner (where each of the seven courses is paired with two wines throughout the meal). You'll enjoy daily breakfast and a spa treatment each, lasting 55 minutes, plus full use of the spa facilities. Stay is subject to availability, Monday - Friday within 2019, excluding the Christmas period.

READ: What type of holidaymaker are you?

For those wishing to adventure further afield, we're also offering a three-night stay in a luxury Berber Castle just 30 minutes outside Marrakech in Morocco's Atlas Mountains. Perched on top of a hill, Kasbar Angour is a haven of peace, free from all the hustle and bustle of our usual busy lives.

There are 10 acres of beautiful gardens, an outdoor swimming pool and guests and visitors can enjoy their meals alfresco with the backdrop of stunning mountain views.

This three-night stay for you and your partner includes daily breakfast, a guided four-hour walk followed by lunch one day, dinner on two evenings and transfers to and from Marrakech airport. Flights are not included. Stay is subject to availability and non-transferable.

Full terms and conditions are available in the entry forms above.