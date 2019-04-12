Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra wow with swimwear photo Two words: Sandra's abs...

Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra are national treasures, so fans were delighted when Harry shared a special throwback photo of the couple on Friday morning. The 72-year-old I'm a Celebrity winner uploaded the picture of the pair - who have been married for 52 years - onto Instagram, along with the caption: "A good friend of mine Les Parodi bought round this picture of me and Sandra from 1977 back when I was coaching for Seattle Sounders." The snap shows Sandra and Harry looking absolutely amazing in their beachwear, while posing on a boat with their arms wrapped around each other. Sandra's mighty abs certainly steal the shot!

READ: This Morning's Phillip Schofield mourns sad death

Harry's son Jamie Redknapp was the first to say how much he adores the photo, commenting: "Love this pic [heart eyes emoji]." Harry's former campmate Fleur East also added: "Ahhhh! Love it!! [love hearts emojis]." Fans were quick to react too, with one writing: "Sandra’s six pack body - wow," while another wrote: "Love this, still going strong after all these years. Amazing to see."

READ: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field tease big announcement – and make another one

Harry and Sandra tied the knot in 1967 and have been going strong ever since. Theyfirst met when they were 17 in their local pub. Speaking about their relationship in the jungle, Harry said: "Even when I'm out I ring her ten times a day. She's my life. I'm a bit scared actually, getting older. I do love her too much, if anything happened it would just kill me. We just get on so well, I only want to be with her. I can never wait to see her."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.