Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy luxury babymoon: details The parents-to-be enjoyed a short break in Hampshire

The Duke of Sussex has treated pregnant wife Meghan to an idyllic four-day babymoon in Hampshire, it has been reported. The royal couple are believed to have stayed at the luxe countryside hotel Heckfield Place in Hook. According to The Sun's royal correspondent Emily Andrews, the royals stayed in the most expensive apartment, which comes with its own dining room, private terraces and 400 acres of countryside views. It seems like they couldn't have chosen a better place to enjoy some rest and relaxation ahead of the birth of their first child since the suite comes for £10,000-a-night.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first baby soon

The news of the babymoon comes after HELLO! confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan have left Kensington Palace and have moved into their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage. So the location of the hotel is ideal thanks to its 40 minute drive from Windsor. With just days to go before Harry and Meghan welcome their first child, it's certainly a busy period for the royal couple. The 37-year-old Duchess is expected to give birth later this month, although Meghan has previously revealed that she is due at the end of April or the beginning of May. They will be able to enjoy a quieter life away from the cameras in their new home, while learning to adjust to parenthood.

Over the past five months, builders have been working hard on the grade II-listed Victorian property, adding soundproofing and removing internal walls to create a kitchen diner, en-suite bedrooms, a nursery, yoga studio and gym. Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly hired Vicky Charles, Soho House's top interior designer, to transform Frogmore Cottage ahead of their move.

