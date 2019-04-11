Strictly's Karen Clifton and Luba Mushtuk pose up a storm in Portugal Don't they look fab-u-lous?

They may be dazzling crowds during their cruise, but Strictly Come Dancing stars Karen Clifton and Luba Mushtuk made sure they took some time off during a pit stop in Portugal. Taking to their Instagram accounts on Thursday, the professional dancers shared pictures from their travels – including a striking snap of the pair posing in the rustic streets of Santa Luzia. "When in Portugal @karencliftonofficial #workingthatgreendoor #lol," Luba wrote in the caption.

Friends and fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "Hope you're both having the best time!" Another said: "Looking stunning ladies, enjoy." A third post read: "Lovely picture of you both @lubamushtuk. Enjoy Portugal all of you." During the trip, the pair have been entertaining and teaching guests on-board their ship – and are accompanied by fellow Strictly stars Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice.

Their joint outing comes shortly after the BBC confirmed that the dancers will all be back for the new series of Strictly later this year. "Super excited for another season on @bbcstrictly and the chance to 'Collar'borate' with these inspirational 'ChoreDOGraphers' #KeepDancing," Karen wrote at the time. She later added an Instagram Story of herself strutting away from the camera to Elton John's hit track, I'm Still Standing. Fellow pro Luba said: "Sooo HAPPY to announce that I'll be back on @bbcstrictly 2019!!! Can't wait #happy #happy #strictly #strictlycomedancing." Giovanni added: "Yeeeeeeeees honey I’m back on @bbcstrictly for my 5th series!!! THANK YOU!!!!"

Speaking of the new line-up, Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, said: "We are delighted that this year's line-up of professional dancers for Strictly Come Dancing is full of familiar faces and fan favourites. This amazing cast of incredibly talented world class professional dancers have provided Strictly with some of its most memorable moments over the years and with more exciting announcements to come, plus world renowned choreographer Jason Gilkison also returning to the team, Strictly 2019 promises to continue to wow viewers with unforgettable performances as we welcome this dazzling line up of pros back to the ballroom."

