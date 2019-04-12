Joe Sugg whisks Dianne Buswell away for the most romantic mini break Aww!

Could these two be any cuter? Joe Sugg took advantage of his girlfriend Dianne Buswell’s break from her Here Come the Girls tour by whisking her away to Paris for a romantic mini-break – for all of 14 hours.

The couple have shared a vlog from their fun-filled getaway on Thursday, showing them take a whistle-stop tour of the city’s landmarks via taxi, before visiting the Eiffel Tower to see the light show at midnight. Joe later shared a loved-up photo of them together in front of the Tower, writing: "The people make the place."

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell went to Paris for the day

Joe and Dianne’s relationship appears to be stronger than ever, four months after they confirmed they were dating, with the pair even launching their own joint venture – a cooking YouTube couple they’ve called "In the Pan with Joe and Dianne."

The YouTube star has even inspired Dianne to launch a vlogging channel of her own, where the Strictly pro has been sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her life on tour, as well as more videos with her boyfriend.

Earlier in the week Dianne revealed her pride that Joe has a starring role in the animated movie Wonder Park. However, she jokingly told fans she wasn’t impressed over her boyfriend’s crush on Mila Kunis, who also voices a character in the film. "@virginradiouk Oh you have seen her have you," Dianne wrote on social media alongside the side eyes emoji. The dancer then added: "@Joe_Sugg I can hear you!!!!! Talking about Mila Kunis."

The funny reaction comes shortly after Dianne was once again forced to shut down engagement rumours. Last month, fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones hinted on Twitter that the pair had become engaged. When asked about Neil's tweets, Dianne told HELLO! at the Here Come The Girls press night: "I haven't seen [Neil] yet but I'm going to have a chat with him. But I haven’t really thought about [getting engaged] to be honest."

