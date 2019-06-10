Inside Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's luxury holiday Can we go too, please?

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have jetted off for a sun-drenched holiday and we could not be more jealous. Choosing a classic summer destination, the pair opted for the Spanish island of Ibiza and if Instagram is anything to go by, they're having the time of their lives. The couple, who've been dating since February 2017, booked the trip following Alex's win as part of the Liverpool team in the Champions League earlier this month and they're certainly living it up.

READ MORE: Take a peek inside the Little Mix ladies' fabulous homes

Perrie has been keeping fans up to date with exactly what their holiday entailed. Sharing a collection of loved-up snaps, the pair have certainly been making the most of their luxury hotel backdrop. Posing alongside her boyfriend, Perrie uploaded three gorgeous photos of the couple joking around against a sunset and said: "He never takes photo ops seriously... If you can’t beat em, join em!". But they haven't just been posing up a storm, they've been taking to the sea for some action-packed adventures too.

Looking every inch the outdoor pro, Perrie uploaded shots of her paddle boarding in a yellow bikini, captioning the photos with the pun: "In ‘oar’ of this ocean". The couple have also been photographed on a private yacht, soaking up the rays, snorkelling, cruising the waves and laughing with their friends.

REVEALED: This is where Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are on a romantic holiday together

In between their hectic schedules, the pair do well booking their holidays in. Back in June 2017 they enjoyed a luxury trip to St Lucia together, one of their first getaways as a couple, and in August last year they jetted off to Mykonos in Greece for a trip of a lifetime, staying in the incredible 5* property, Cavo Tagoo.

We definitely want to be invited on their next trip…