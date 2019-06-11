Where is the Love Island villa in Majorca? Find out all the details…

Love Island 2019 has kicked off to a great start with love triangles forming, eye-rolls happening, romance blossoming and sassiness being served. Indeed, this year's new bronzed and beautiful islanders have all moved into the show's villa to keep us entertained all summer long and their digs are looking better than ever. But, have you ever wondered where exactly this dream holiday escape is and if it's available to rent? Wonder no more - here are all the details...

Where is the Love Island villa?

While the original series of Love Island was filmed in Fiji back in 2005, the most recent series have all been filmed on the Spanish Balearic island of Majorca.

This year's villa has been used since 2017 and, while the exact address has been kept a secret, it's said to be on the east of the island, in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar which is just over an hour away from the Island's capital, Palma. Before 2017, the show was shot in Ses Salines in the south of the island.

Who owns the Love Island villa?

ITV rents the villas they use for the show. While the Ses Salines property was owned by a French billionaire, reportedly styled to look the exact same as another property he owns in France, the Sant Llorenc des Cardassar villa seen in this year's show is owned by a German millionaire. Names have been kept firmly underwraps.

Unlike a normal holiday rental where you have to leave the house as you find it, the ITV team were allowed to go into the property and redecorate as they see fit. Classic Love Island slogans were branded across the walls like "buff ting" and "bye Felicia", beds were all made to match thanks to River Island bedding, and a garden gym was installed. As well, 73 cameras were also installed to watch the islanders at all hours.

Can you rent the Love Island villa?

It's unknown whether the Love Island villa can be rented as the name of it has not been released.

Where is Casa Amore?

Remember Casa Amore? The nearby villa, which once saw past islanders meet a new bevy of beauties, is said to be just a stone's throw from the main villa (remember when they can hear each other?). It's not yet known whether it will reappear in the current series.

Can you rent Casa Amore?

Casa Amore is actually currently on sale for 2.44m but it is available to rent until it sells.The villa, which is officially called Arta East & South East, sleeps eight people in total and boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a private pool. If you fancy it, it will set you back between £4,572 and £8,128 per week.

The nearby beaches

Majorca has some gorgeous beaches and there are plenty of beach-side restaurants and bars to enjoy. Former Islander Kem Cetinay has made the shocking revelation that housemates often head to the beach on Saturdays for their day off. That's right, the Islanders are given a break on Saturdays when the cameras stop rolling, the villa is cleaned, and contestants are discouraged from talking about their relationships.

Speaking to Love Island superfans Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Kem revealed that the singletons often go to the beach. "You take your mics off and normally we go to the beach and we just chill out... When you take your mics off, you're not allowed to talk about anything to do with the show or the couples, you've got to talk about home life, you're being watched by an eagle hawk, by the producers, because they don't want you to talk about anything that's going on."