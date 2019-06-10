This is where Big Little Lies is set! Plus, the most expensive location REVEALED! So beautiful

Big Little Lies is back for season two and we are super excited. The Emmy award-winning show sees the full cast returning; from Reese Witherspoon to Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz, but this time they'll also be joined by the legend that is Meryl Streep, too. Filming has taken place over the last year and the cast returned to the same areas that they shot the first season in. Although the Big Little Lies book was set in a fictional Australian town, showrunner David E Kelley decided to base the show in California. Here are the exact locations:

Los Angeles

A lot of the interior shots of the show are filmed in LA, as well as a few exterior shots, including the yoga studio and the inside of the school.

The Monterey Peninsula

The Monterey Peninsula on the pacific coast compromises the cities of Monterey, Carmel, and Pacific Grove. This makes up the whole setting of the show and there are plenty of hot spots you shouldn't miss if you're holidaying there.

Nicole Kidman's character, Celeste Wright, lives in the exclusive Carmel Heights which is one of the most expensive places in the USA to buy property. Celestese's $6 million cliff-side home is dreamy, and it's worth visiting this spot for a cocktail and a little house browsing (from the outside, obviously) to get a proper taste of Californian high-life.

Lovers Point in Pacific Heights, the setting for that time Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) and Celeste had the showdown regarding the true identity of the school bully in season one, is stunning. A four-acre park and beach, pitch up for a sunny day trip. We hear the surfing here is pretty good.

Old Fisherman’s Wharf is the spot where Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon) and Celeste have that life-altering cup of coffee with Jane. With an ulta seaside-American feel, it's totally worth following in their footsteps for a cup of joe.

Del Monte Beach is where the ladies go jogging. Beautiful, unspoilt and stretching, it's perfect for a run or long walk. Jane has also jogged at Point Lobos State Natural Reserve too where it's more about the wild cliffs.

Monterey Bay Aquarium made a cameo in season one. Fun fact: It was also the inspiration for the Marine Life Institute in Finding Dory.

Big Sur

You may think the epic bridge, Bixby Bridge, in the opening credits is right in Monterey but actually, it's on the Big Sur coastline. Unsurprisingly it's one of the most photographed bridges in the state.

Malibu

Known for its celebrity inhabitants and incredible coastline, it's not that surprising some of the show is filmed in Malibu. Not location-wise but property-wise. Laura Dern's character, Renata Klein, lives in a gorgeous hilltop mansion there. Reese's character, Madeline, also has a beach-side villa there, too.

Pasadena

Pasadena, a city that lies north-east of Los Angeles, is where you'd find Jane's house where she lives with her son, Ziggy.