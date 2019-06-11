Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross share loved-up snap after missing family celebration The couple started dating in 2018

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross are enjoying some days alone and judging by the picture the model shared on her Instagram on Monday, they are loving every second of it.

The couple are currently holidaying in Los Angeles, where they hit the beach and posed for some adorable pictures whilst cuddling in the water.

"Malibu baby," the 22-year-old model captioned the snap of them hugging in their swimwear. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, seem happier than ever, despite rumours of a turbulent relationship.

Brooklyn and Hana, who was recently photographed by her boyfriend for the cover of a magazine, have chosen to spend quality time together in Miami, skipping the Beckhams' big family celebration which took place at the weekend. Victoria, David and their three youngest children united on Sunday to attend the christening of the newest addition to their family – niece Tabatha. Victoria's brother Christian and his wife Emma welcomed the little girl in April, and the former Spice Girl has been besotted with the baby, regularly sharing sweet photos of her on social media.

On the special day, Victoria shared a lovely family photo of Christian and Emma with their three sons and Tabatha in church, and wrote: "Baby Tabatha's christening. Kisses, family time." The mother-of-four also posted a picture of her parents Jackie and Tony Adams, with her middle son Romeo, 16. "Is @romeobeckham getting super tall, or are my parents shrinking?" she wrote next to the snap.

