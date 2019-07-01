Cheryl reveals the hilarious reason she was turned away from luxury Paris hotel Oops!

After her low-key birthday celebrations at home with her son Bear at the weekend, Cheryl was all ready for an exciting day out in Paris on Monday. However, her trip to the city of love didn’t get off to a good start, as not only was she running so late that she had to have her makeup started in the car, but she was also turned away from her hotel!

The former Girls Aloud singer kept fans updated with her day out to watch the Georges Hobeika Couture show on Instagram Stories, and excitedly shared a video as she arrived at her luxurious hotel, writing: "Made it to the hotel…" Her video panned around the lobby, which had high ceilings with ornate chandeliers positioned along the corridor, and a beautiful courtyard where guests could sit and relax.

Cheryl was turned away from this hotel on Monday

But her excitement soon turned to despair when she tried to check in. "Room 125… sorry mam there is no room 125 here!" Cheryl wrote on Instagram, before realising the mistake she had made. "Wrong hotel," she wrote in the next image.

Cheryl hasn’t revealed which hotel she had arrived at, but it appears the blunder was quickly sorted, and it wasn’t long before she was having a "Quick 10 minute glam" with her hair and makeup team in the correct room. A video later shared by The Greatest Dancer coach showed that she had made it to the fashion show on time, and met with the designer behind the scenes.

Cheryl later made it to the correct hotel in time to attend the fashion show

The 36-year-old’s action-packed day out comes after she delighted fans by sharing a video that featured the sound of her son Bear – who she shares with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne – talking in the background. "I've been trying to do a video all morning to thank you all for your lovely birthday messages and all the videos you made online, so many," Cheryl told her followers. "Thank you so so much for making me feel thought of and so blessed on my birthday." Bear can then be heard in the background, with proud mum Cheryl glancing down to look at him. "I have a poorly toddler so I don't think I'll be doing that much today," she confessed.

