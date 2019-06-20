Inside Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas' romantic Amalfi Coast getaway The couple have shared photos from their Italian break

Wow, Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas' Italian holiday looks incredible. The famous couple are currently on a romantic getaway on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy, with both Lucy and Ryan taking to their respective Instagram pages to share snaps of the dreamy location. On the fitness influencer's page, the star reveals they are staying in a hilltop private apartment in the town of Ravello, which has its own swimming pool, huge sun terrace with panoramic views and even a mini maze in the garden. Amazing! Seriously, you have to watch her guided tour video – it'll make you want to jump on a plane right now.

Lucy, who's the co-founder of Results With Lucy, shared a photograph of herself in a stunning yellow maxi dress leaving the apartment for a night out with former Coronation Street star Ryan. The couple headed to Ristorante Max in the nearby coastal town of Positano, known for its picturesque beach, boutiques and cafes. The pair also posted photos of their beautiful classic car complete with roof down – surely the perfect way to navigate the windy roads of the coastline?

Lucy wrote: "Well it’s safe to say @ryanthomas84 has planned my dream holiday! I’ve wanted to come to the Amalfi coast for years and so far it’s even more beautiful than I could have ever imagined!! Our 1st stop is this stunning villa in Ravello. I’m not sure he can beat this place but I’m excited to see where the next surprise location is!!!"

The couple's fans adore the location just as much as them, with many sharing their own holiday tales and recommendations. One said: "This time last year I was there. Such a beautiful place. You must try the Amalfi gin." Another wrote: "The most beautiful place! Get to Capri!" One suggested: "You have to try Franco’s bar in Positano."

There was further speculation that the pair may get engaged during their trip. One follower stated: "100% he puts a ring on it at the end of the holiday," and another saying: "Defo engagement on the cards."

Ooh, we wonder if they're right! Should we buy a hat?

