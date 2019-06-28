Janette Manrara enjoys girls' holiday with 2 fellow Strictly pros The Strictly girls just want to have fun!

What a week it’s been for Janette Manrara! After helping her former celebrity dance partner Dr Ranj to celebrate his 40th birthday, the professional dancer has now jetted off on holiday with her Strictly Come Dancing colleagues Luba Mushtuk and Nadiya Bychkova.

The trio are enjoying a girls’ trip together in Croatia, and Janette has been sharing photos from their fun getaway on Instagram. One photo shows Janette taking a stroll through a quaint town next to what appears to be a marina, looking glamorous in a polka dot New Look summer dress and heels. Another shows Janette, Luba and Nadiya all posing for the camera on a night out.

Janette Manrara is in Croatia with Luba Mushtuk and Nadiya Bychkova

"#Croatia… I like you! Having the best time away w/ my girlfriends! #GirlsTrip," she captioned the photos. Meanwhile, a video shared on Instagram Stories showed the dancers taking a boat trip to the Paklinkski islands for dinner, with Janette saying: "We don’t travel by car, we travel by boat."

RELATED: See more celebrity holidays here

Luba also shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, and it attracted the attention of their Strictly friends including Katya Jones, who wrote: "You all look amazing!" Katie Piper, one of the 2018 contestants, wrote: "Pretty." Meanwhile, Faye Tozer told Janette: "Yes beautiful girls!!! Sending you all kisses."

The Strictly stars are enjoying a girls' trip to Hvar

The Strictly pros have been staying on the island of Hvar, known for its historic 13th century walls, hilltop fortress and stunning cathedral. As well as exploring the nearby Paklinski islands, the group will be able to take advantage of the beautiful beaches and weather, with temperatures hitting 36 degrees Celsius on Friday.

MORE: Janette reveals why she's fallen in love with Aljaz all over again

Janette has been spending a lot of time with her friends from the BBC show while her husband Aljaz Skorjanec is away on his Here Come The Boys tour with Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez. She has recently supported Faye at her West End show, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and also went to see Katya and Neil Jones’ show, Somnium, with Dr Ranj.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.